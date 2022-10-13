Rocket Lab to Present at Upcoming Conferences

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, will take part in four investor conferences in November 2022.

Rocket Lab management will be attending the following conferences:

Stifel 2022 Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference



Chicago: November 10, 2022



Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit (Virtual)



Virtual: November 10, 2022



Attended by Peter Beck, Chief Executive Officer

Roth 11th Annual Technology Event



New York: November 16, 2022



Attended by Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

Credit Suisse 10th Annual Industrials Conference



Florida: November 30, 2022



Attended by Stephen Ananias, Vice President – Finance

A replay of presentations will be available at: https://investors.rocketlabusa.com/

+ About Rocket Lab

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle, the Photon satellite platform and the Company is developing the large Neutron launch vehicle for constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 150 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

