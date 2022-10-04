Rocket Lab to Launch 31st Mission, Deploying Environmental Monitoring Satellite for General Atomics

As the eighth Electron mission of the year, the launch will see the Company surpass its previous record of seven launches in one year

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RKLB–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, is preparing to launch its 31st Electron rocket and 151st satellite to orbit during a dedicated mission for General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) on Friday, October 7 UTC.

The launch will take place from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand’s Mahia Peninsula. The launch window opens 17:09 UTC on October 7th (06:09 NZDT, October 8th). Back-up opportunities are available in following days to accommodate potential weather delays to the launch.

The “It Argos Up From Here” mission will launch the GA-EMS-designed and manufactured GAzelle satellite carrying the Argos-4 Advanced Data Collection (A-DCS) payload. The A-DCS mission is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Cooperative Data and Rescue Services Program, which arranged the launch through the Hosted Payload Solutions contract vehicle administered by the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command. Once in orbit, Argos-4 will join a network of other Argos instruments in orbit to collect a variety of data from both stationary and mobile transmitters around the world. This vital information helps provide a better understanding of Earth’s physical and biological environment, including its weather and climate, biodiversity and ecosystems, as well as assist with maritime security, offshore pollution, and humanitarian assistance.

Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, satellite manufacture, spacecraft components, and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron small orbital launch vehicle and the Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle for large spacecraft and constellation deployment. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 150 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. Rocket Lab has three launch pads at two launch sites, including two launch pads at a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand and a second launch site in Virginia, USA which is expected to become operational in 2022. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

