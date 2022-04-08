Rocket Lab Appoints Arjun Kampani As General Counsel

The former Aerojet Rocketdyne executive joins Rocket Lab with nearly two decades of aerospace experience and will lead all legal, governance, ethics, and compliance matters





LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$rklb–Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, announced today that Arjun Kampani will join the Company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective April 11, 2022. Kampani will lead Rocket Lab’s legal and regulatory affairs, guiding the Company on all legal, governance, ethics, and compliance matters.

Mr Kampani brings to Rocket Lab over two decades of experience advising and leading public and private businesses, including more than 18 years of experience in the aerospace industry. Mr Kampani joins Rocket Lab from his most recent role at Aerojet Rocketdyne, where he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary managing and advising on a broad range of issues including all aspects of corporate law, corporate governance, securities law, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, international transactions, and legal, ethics, and compliance issues. Prior to Aerojet Rocketdyne, Mr Kampani spent 10 years at General Dynamics Corporation where he was its top mergers and acquisitions lawyer, completing 30+ acquisitions and divestitures, before going on to serve as Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary for General Dynamics Land Systems, a $4 billion international business. Mr Kampani began his career in New York at an AM Law 100 firm, and his educational background includes a Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan. He is also a member of the New York State Bar and California Bar.

Mr Kampani’s appointment comes as Rocket Lab expands as an end-to-end space company across launch and space systems, delivering innovative technology and services across the entire space economy for satellite operators. Rocket Lab’s recent series of strategic acquisitions strengthens the Company’s position as a leading mission partner across launch, satellite design and volume manufacture, and on-orbit operations, with Mr Kampani to play a key role in executive management across all legal functions of the expanded business.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, says: “I’m thrilled to welcome Arjun to the team. His extensive aerospace experience and deep legal and management expertise will be foundational to our fast-paced growth as we scale Electron’s launch cadence, aggressively develop Neutron, and delve deeper into space systems and satellite manufacture to support ambitious space missions.”

