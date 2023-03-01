Rocket Lab Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Issues Guidance for the First Quarter 2023

2022 Highlights:

Q4 2022 revenue of $51.8 million, an increase of 88% year-over-year.

Fiscal 2022 Revenue of $211 million, representing full-year growth of 239%.

Reached a new Company record of nine launches within a calendar year.

Achieved a record of 100% mission success for Electron launches for the year.

Successfully launched CAPSTONE mission to the Moon for NASA, including first demonstration of Lunar Photon spacecraft platform.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck, said: “Rocket Lab set new company records in 2022. It was our busiest launch year yet with nine Electron launches and 100% mission success. We also made significant progress on the development of Neutron with hardware in production, the launch pad and production complex sites selected and under construction, and an engine test stand at NASA Stennis already supporting the Archimedes test program. It was also a terrific year across space systems, with our strategy to become a full-service space company demonstrated with the successful CAPSTONE mission to the Moon for NASA featuring Rocket Lab developed launch vehicle and spacecraft, and further strengthened with the contract award to develop 17 spacecraft buses for MDA to support Globalstar’s new constellation.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

Launched two successful Electron missions in the fourth quarter for General Atomics and the Swedish National Space Agency.

Selected by NASA to launch the TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats) mission across two dedicated Electron launches to study hurricanes and tropical storms.

Introduced the Rocket Lab Responsive Space Program to streamline launch on rapid timelines, delivering confidence and resilience to our customers.

Completed an ocean recovery of Electron’s first stage, progressing the Company’s program to make Electron a reusable rocket.

Officially opened the Archimedes engine test stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center and commenced pre-burner ignitor testing, fast-tracking engine testing for the Neutron rocket.

Completed construction of the first Neutron Production Complex building at NASA Wallops Flight Facility, began production of carbon composite tank structures and commenced construction on the Neutron launch pad.

Selected to deliver Satellite Operations Control Center for Globalstar Constellation, building on the $143 million contract awarded in February 2022 to design and manufacture 17 spacecraft buses for Globalstar.

Selected to build solar panels for NASA’s CADRE mobile robot program.

Delivered final solar panels for NASA Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element.

Business Highlights Since December 31, 2022:

Successfully launched the Company’s first mission from Launch Complex 2 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The mission deployed three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360. With the launch, all three of Rocket Lab’s pads have now successfully launched Electron missions.

Undertaking simultaneous launch campaigns across Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand and Launch Complex 2 in Virginia with two dedicated Electron missions planned to launch within days of each other in March from two continents.

Bolstered the Company’s existing line of proven satellite components with the introduction of two new high performance satellite components: a 12Nms reaction wheel designed for constellations and the Frontier-X software defined radio designed to provide high speed data for both near Earth and deep space small satellite missions.

Formally established Rocket Lab Australia to explore opportunities in launch and space systems.

Neutron launch vehicle in development now eligible to compete for National Space Security Launch Phase 3 missions – the U.S. Space Force’s program intended to provide assured access to space for Department of Defense and other critical U.S. government payloads.

First Quarter 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Rocket Lab expects:

Revenue between $51 million and $54 million.

Launch Services revenue of approximately $19 million.

Space Systems revenue of between $32 million to $35 million.

GAAP Gross Margins between -5% to -3%.

Non-GAAP Gross Margins between 7% to 9%.

GAAP Operating Expenses between $44 million to $46 million.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses between $33 million to $35 million.

Expected Interest Expense (Income), net $1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $28 million to $30 million.

Basic Shares Outstanding of 476 million.

See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for an explanation of our use of Non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliation of historical Non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures in the tables attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation for the forward-looking Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or Adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 2023 described above because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount and timing of adjustments that are used to calculate these non-GAAP financial measures, particularly related to stock-based compensation and its related tax effects. Stock-based compensation is currently expected to range from $12 million to $13 million in Q1 2023.

Rocket Lab also announces that David Cowan will complete his tenure on Rocket Lab’s Board of Directors this quarter after nine years serving the company.

Rocket Lab would like to thank David for his leadership, guidance, and support as the Company grew from a small start-up to a NASDAQ-listed company and globally recognized leader in space.

Notes to Editor: All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 51,762 $ 27,478 $ 210,996 $ 62,237 Cost of revenues 49,932 20,793 192,006 64,130 Gross profit (loss) 1,830 6,685 18,990 (1,893 ) Operating expenses: Research and development, net 15,018 11,968 65,168 41,765 Selling, general and administrative 24,035 19,048 89,026 58,395 Total operating expenses 39,053 31,016 154,194 100,160 Operating loss (37,223 ) (24,331 ) (135,204 ) (102,053 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (892 ) (2,751 ) (7,799 ) (6,128 ) Loss on foreign exchange (488 ) (178 ) (4,435 ) (567 ) Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — 24,130 13,482 (15,294 ) Other income (expense), net 385 (215 ) 1,010 (798 ) Total other income (expense), net (995 ) 20,986 2,258 (22,787 ) Loss before income taxes (38,218 ) (3,345 ) (132,946 ) (124,840 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 1,010 6,541 (2,998 ) 7,520 Net income (loss) $ (37,208 ) $ 3,196 $ (135,944 ) $ (117,320 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Rocket Lab USA, Inc.: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.29 ) $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 473,644,862 449,270,950 466,214,095 209,895,135 Diluted 473,644,862 451,945,594 466,214,095 209,895,135

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,515 $ 690,959 Marketable securities, current 229,276 — Accounts receivable, net 36,572 13,957 Contract assets 9,451 2,490 Inventories 92,279 47,904 Prepaids and other current assets 52,201 19,454 Total current assets 662,294 774,764 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 101,514 65,339 Intangible assets, net 79,692 57,487 Goodwill 71,020 43,308 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 35,239 28,424 Right-of-use assets – finance leases 15,614 — Marketable securities, non-current 9,193 — Restricted cash 3,356 1,116 Deferred income tax assets, net 3,898 5,859 Other non-current assets 7,303 4,550 Total assets $ 989,123 $ 980,847 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 12,084 $ 3,489 Accrued expenses 8,723 10,977 Employee benefits payable 8,634 8,266 Contract liabilities 108,344 59,749 Current installments of long-term borrowings 2,906 2,827 Other current liabilities 22,249 10,999 Total current liabilities 162,940 96,307 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings, excluding current installments 100,043 97,297 Non-current operating lease liabilities 34,266 28,302 Non-current finance lease liabilities 15,568 — Deferred tax liabilities 95 466 Public and private warrant liabilities — 58,227 Other non-current liabilities 3,005 1,800 Total liabilities 315,917 282,399 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; authorized shares: 2,500,000,000; issued and outstanding shares: 475,356,517 and 450,180,479 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 48 45 Additional paid-in capital 1,112,977 1,002,106 Accumulated deficit (440,955 ) (305,011 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,136 1,308 Total stockholders’ equity 673,206 698,448 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 989,123 $ 980,847

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (unaudited; in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (135,944 ) $ (117,320 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,947 10,851 Stock-based compensation expense 55,649 32,557 Loss on disposal of assets 923 156 Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt — 496 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 2,827 1,546 Noncash lease expense 3,199 2,010 Noncash (income) expense associated with liability-classified warrants (13,482 ) 15,294 Accretion of marketable securities purchased at a discount (1,395 ) — Deferred income taxes (576 ) (9,979 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (9,430 ) (7,789 ) Contract assets (7,545 ) 1,816 Inventories (25,964 ) (12,072 ) Prepaids and other current assets (15,059 ) (10,504 ) Other non-current assets (7,072 ) (4,548 ) Trade payables (2,129 ) (4,517 ) Accrued expenses (3,518 ) 3,074 Employee benefits payables 2,108 (326 ) Contract liabilities 22,661 28,057 Other current liabilities 1,280 838 Non-current lease liabilities (3,686 ) (1,801 ) Other non-current liabilities 668 370 Net cash used in operating activities (106,538 ) (71,791 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, equipment and software (42,412 ) (25,699 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash and restricted cash (65,824 ) (66,435 ) Purchases of marketable securities (259,567 ) — Maturities of marketable securities 21,724 — Net cash used in investing activities (346,079 ) (92,134 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and public warrants 3,874 3,147 Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan 4,380 — Proceeds from sale of employees restricted stock units to cover taxes 31,166 — Minimum tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for restricted stock units (31,164 ) — Tax payment for net settled option shares (444 ) — Payment of contingent consideration (5,500 ) — Finance lease principal payments (271 ) — Proceeds from long-term revolving line of credit — 15,000 Proceeds from long-term secured term loan — 98,895 Repayments on long-term revolving line of credit — (15,000 ) Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment, net of transaction costs — 728,255 Repurchase of shares and options from management, net of amount recognized as compensation cost — (30,358 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,041 799,939 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4,372 2,128 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (446,204 ) 638,142 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 692,075 53,933 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 245,871 $ 692,075

ROCKET LAB U.S.A., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (unaudited; in thousands) The tables provided below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP research and development, net, Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP total other income (expense), net with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See above for additional information on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. Three Months Ended



December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (37,208 ) $ 3,196 $ (135,944 ) $ (117,320 ) Depreciation 4,809 2,030 16,720 7,530 Amortization 3,548 1,411 13,227 3,321 Stock-based compensation expense 12,337 8,384 55,649 32,557 Management redemption compensation expense — — — 9,724 Transaction costs 144 1,836 649 2,495 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 795 Interest expense, net 892 2,751 7,799 6,128 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — (24,130 ) (13,482 ) 15,294 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (200 ) — — — Performance reserve escrow 1,895 1,895 7,579 1,895 Amortization of inventory step-up — 616 2,618 616 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (1,010 ) (6,541 ) 2,998 (7,520 ) Loss on foreign exchange 488 178 4,435 567 Accretion of marketable securities and cash equivalents purchased at a discount (1,092 ) — (1,696 ) — Loss on disposal of assets 891 93 923 156 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (14,506 ) $ (8,281 ) $ (38,525 ) $ (43,762 )

