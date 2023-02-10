Robocast Announces That the USPTO Has Denied Unified Patents Inc. Petition for Inter Partes Review of ‘932 Patent

“Big Win for Robocast”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Robocast, a pioneering playlist technology company, announced today that on January 20, 2023, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“PTAB”) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) denied a petition for inter partes review (“IPR”), IPR2022-01125, filed by Unified Patents Inc. against Robocast Inc.’s U.S. Patent No. 8,965,932 B2 (“‘932 Patent”). Robocast Inc. (“Robocast”) was represented by powerhouse patent litigation firms McKool Smith and Cantor Colburn.

Unified Patents Inc., the self-proclaimed “anti-troll,” incorrectly characterized Robocast as a Non-Practicing Entity (“NPE”) in their failed challenge to the ‘932 Patent.

The PTAB ruled: “we conclude that the information presented in the Petition does not establish a reasonable likelihood that Petitioner would prevail in showing that at least one of claims 1–9, 13–15, 17, 18, 20, 22–27, and 33–43 of the ’932 patent is unpatentable. Accordingly, we deny the Petition and decline to institute an inter partes review.”

There remain two pending IPRs related to Robocast’s ‘451 Patent Family. IPR institution of IPR2023-00081 and IPR2023-00182, filed by Netflix, that have yet to be decided.

“Denial of institution is a big win for Robocast,” said litigator Steven J. Rizzi of McKool Smith. “In reaching its decision, the PTAB concluded that Unified had not made a showing that it was likely to prevail in proving invalidity of at least one of the 15 claims challenged.”

“We are pleased with the USPTO’s decision denying Unified Patents Inc.’s IPR petition,” said Damon Torres, Founder and CEO of Robocast. “This ruling, along with those that have proceeded it, continue to demonstrate the high quality of our patent assets that have the potential of generating significant return on investment for both the company and its shareholders.”

Robocast Inc. is a technology company whose mission is to AUTOMATE THE NET® so people can PLAY THE WEB®. Founder Damon Torres invented an “Automated Browsing System…” commonly known today as “AutoPlay for Streaming.” Products and services available for licensing – and prepping for a formal public relaunch – include RoboSearch℠, Robocast Social℠, RoboFeedr℠ and soon-to-be announced new features. Its patent portfolio has been licensed to leading media companies such as music video distributor Vevo. Robocast provides licensing, content and education. For more information, visit www.robocast.com.

The statements contained in this communication that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors outside of the company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing, or actual results to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

