Rivian Releases Q4 2025 Production and Delivery Figures and Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2025. The company produced 10,974 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 9,745 vehicles during the same period.

For the full year 2025, Rivian produced 42,284 vehicles and delivered 42,247 vehicles. Both the fourth quarter and annual figures are in line with Rivian's expectations.

The company also announced that on February 12th, 2026, after market close, it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business. The live webcast will be available at https://rivian-q4-earnings-webcast-2025.open-exchange.net/registration and a replay will be available for four weeks at www.rivian.com/investors following the webcast.

About Rivian:

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive technology company that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles as well as vertically integrated technologies and services. Through innovation across its electrical architecture, end-to-end software, autonomous driving platform, artificial intelligence, and propulsion, the company creates vehicles that excel at work and play while accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are manufactured in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

