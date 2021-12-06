Riskalyze Adds Pulse 360 to Financial Advisor Productivity Suite, Now Offering Advanced Meeting Prep and Follow Up Resources

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AaronKlein—Riskalyze, which serves tens of thousands of financial advisors with risk alignment and portfolio analytics, and Pulse360, a remote-ready workflow software solution for financial advisors, have integrated to give financial advisors more efficient workflows and to enhance advisors’ meeting prep, note-taking and follow-up capabilities.

Pulse360 uses automated technology software to fix remote and in-person workflow issues by converging all aspects of the meeting documentation process – from the preparation process to any follow-ups that may be needed. Founded in 2019, Pulse360’s remote-ready software as a service (SaaS) suite can make every aspect of fiduciary meeting prep and subsequent follow-ups much more efficient. Financial advisors can use Pulse360 to prepare for meetings, send well-organized notes, and create streamlined follow-ups, all through one easy-to-use platform.

“Advisors today may feel that they do more administrative work than advising,” said Anand Sheth, Founder and CEO of Pulse360. “We are giving advisors time back to focus on what they do best: offering wise financial counsel to their clients. This deep integration will allow advisors and their teams to work faster without having to switch applications when emailing a risk questionnaire link to a prospect or client.”

This integration will make it more efficient for Riskalyze users to be able to seamlessly click and send a risk questionnaire link out to clients without wasting precious time looking for a file.

“For far too long, financial advisors have wasted countless hours sending detailed agendas, meeting notes, and reports to clients; this integration will help advisors increase their productivity and ultimately improve client communication,” said Aaron Klein, Chief Executive Officer at Riskalyze. “We are excited to partner with Pulse 360 to help advisors simplify the manner in which Riskalyze delivers client documentation, such as our industry leading risk assessments, and to provide them with more time to grow their business and build client relationships.”

The Pulse360 software can be quickly integrated into Riskalyze user’s workflow in just a few minutes, which will help advisors focus more on the value they create for clients versus being held back by time-consuming processes and procedures weighed down by out-of-date technology.

To learn more about Riskalyze’s integrations, go to https://www.riskalyze.com/integrations.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit www.riskalyze.com.

About Pulse360

Pulse360 was created to make financial advisors at least 50% more productive. Our remote-ready SaaS suite can make every aspect of fiduciary meeting prep and documentation 10X more efficient. The Company was founded in 2019 by Anand Sheth and James Hill. The Company is headquartered in Riverside, CA. Tim Jenkins, a co-founder of SendGrid and former alumni of Techstars, is on the Board of Advisors. For more information, please visit https://pulse360.com/.

Contacts

StreetCred PR

Allie Zendrian



allie@streetcredpr.com

516-581-7202

Jason Lahita



jason@streetcredpr.com

973-460-7837