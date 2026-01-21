RISE Robotics Named the #1 Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign of 2025 by Kingscrowd

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISE Robotics, the developer of Beltdraulic™, a fluid-free, zero-emissions electric actuation system for heavy machinery, has been named the #1 Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) campaign of 2025 according to Kingscrowd’s 2025 Investment Crowdfunding Annual Report.

RISE raised more than $5.3 million from more than 2,200 investors in 2025, ranking first among 1,000+ Reg CF campaigns nationwide and making it the largest Reg CF raise in the U.S. in 2025. RISE is raising on Wefunder, a leading Regulation Crowdfunding platform connecting startups with individual investors.

Kingscrowd is the leading independent analytics firm covering the investment crowdfunding market, used by venture firms, platforms, and experienced retail investors to evaluate private-market opportunities. Its annual report provides a comprehensive view of fundraising performance across the sector. Kingscrowd has also rated RISE’s offering a Top Deal with 4.7 out of 5 stars. Their analyst report notes that, “The investment appeal of RISE Robotics lies in its combination of groundbreaking tech and favorable industry trends.”

“Being ranked #1 is a meaningful validation of both the opportunity and our team,” said Hiten Sonpal, CEO of RISE Robotics. “It reflects strong belief from thousands of investors in the scale of the problem we’re solving and our ability to deliver.”

A Standout Year for Crowdfunding

According to Kingscrowd’s report, more than $924 million was raised via investment crowdfunding in 2025 across both Regulation A+ and Regulation CF, two U.S. SEC exemptions that allow companies to raise capital from the public without a full IPO. Among companies that raised under Reg CF last year, only nine reached the $5 million cap, with RISE ranking first overall.

The result places RISE at the top of a fast-growing segment of private-market investing and underscores sustained investor confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

Business Momentum Driving the Ranking

The crowdfunding milestone coincides with a year of significant technical and commercial progress for RISE Robotics and its Beltdraulic system.

In 2025, the company:

Earned the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the World’s Strongest Robotic Arm Prototype, demonstrating the scalability of its fluid-free actuation technology

Secured and successfully executed a Phase I SBIR contract with the U.S. Army, and was invited to submit a proposal for Phase II

Won a $3M AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) with the U.S. Air Force to transition its SuperJammer Vehicle from prototype to real-world testing

Launched a Beltraulic Liftgate pilot with a major food and beverage distributor

Sold and delivered its first commercial Beltdraulic cylinder

Together, these milestones reflect RISE’s transition from research and development into fielded systems and commercial deployment across defense, logistics, and industrial markets.

Looking Ahead

As the Reg CF round draws to a close this month, the company is preparing for its next phase of growth, focused on scaling production, expanding commercial pilots, and executing government programs.

About RISE Robotics

RISE Robotics is a Somerville, MA-based, VC-backed industrial technology company pioneering the electrification, teleoperation, and automation of the $600B heavy machinery industry. Founded and led by engineers and designers from MIT, RISD, iRobot, Apple, and Google, RISE has secured funding from MIT’s The Engine, Techstars, Fortistar Capital, and over 2,200 retail investors through a Regulation Crowdfunding round on Wefunder. RISE’s patented Beltdraulic technology is a fluid-free, AI-ready linear actuator system that is 3x faster and 3x more efficient than hydraulics, generating twice the revenue at half the operating cost with zero emissions. With $9.3M+ in revenue and collaborations with the U.S. Air Force, Danfoss, Gates Corporation, and Anthony Liftgates, RISE is redefining motion control and powering the next generation of heavy machinery. For more information, visit riserobotics.com.

Media:

Lauren Damon

RISE Robotics

lauren@riserobotics.com

(617) 863-2521

www.riserobotics.com