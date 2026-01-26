Rippling’s First Super Bowl Ad Stars Tim Robinson as a Mastermind Foiled by Bad Software

Rippling Teams Up With Ad Age’s 2025 Agency of the Year, Tombras, for Its First Super Bowl Ad

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rippling, the leading business software platform, is announcing its most ambitious brand campaign yet, Rule Your Business. The campaign stars Tim Robinson, the three-time Emmy Award-winning actor and writer best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, the critically acclaimed Netflix series I Think You Should Leave, and HBO’s The Chair Company.

In the campaign, Robinson plays a diabolical yet relatable mastermind running a business empire, only to fail miserably due to an outdated, fragmented software stack.

The campaign will debut with a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LX, also airing on Peacock during the Olympics, with additional ads featuring Robinson set to premiere throughout the year. In the ad, Robinson’s big plans are derailed by the very software he depends on, mirroring the daily frustrations of HR, IT, and Finance leaders stuck managing fragmented software stacks. The ads make a clear case for consolidation—showing how stuff that once required four tools, three teams, and draining busywork can finally just happen, seamlessly, in one place with Rippling.

“Business software is failing modern businesses and the people who use it. It’s out of date, there’s too much of it, and it slows everything down,” said Nick Wiesner, VP of Brand. “This campaign shows how infuriating it is when your master plans are foiled by inane issues caused by bad software.”

“Before switching to Rippling, we felt the pain of outdated tools first hand,” said Alice Mathews, CEO at Tombras, Ad Age’s 2025 Agency of the Year. “Now our HR, Finance and IT is all in one place, making us more efficient than ever."

Alongside its high-profile Super Bowl ad campaign, Rippling is aggressively investing in research and development to accelerate product innovation and deliver even greater value to customers. Now serving 30,000 global customers, Rippling helps businesses unify HR, IT and finance operations with 20 products and over 600 integrations to streamline workflows and drive efficiency.

Rippling unifies HR, IT, Spend, and more into a single platform designed to replace fragmented systems, based on employee data. Organizations using Rippling spend 50% less time on administrative work across HR, IT, and Finance compared to those using competing solutions. Powered by industry leading customer support and a flexible, modular pricing model designed to support companies as they grow, Rippling provides an all-in-one business software solution.

