Rippleshot Named a Finalist for 1871’s Momentum Awards

Company recognized for advancement of Chicago tech community, demonstrating growth and increased traction over time

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rippleshot, a provider of proactive card fraud detection and prevention solutions to financial institutions and their customers, announced that it has been shortlisted as a “2022 Momentum Awards” finalist by 1871, a Chicago-based business incubator that supports early stage tech start-ups, growth stage tech leaders and corporate innovators.

Now in its 15th year, the Momentum Awards honor the top tech innovators and leaders that are disrupting their industries, building up their communities and shaping the future. Rippleshot placed in the Momentum category, an award presented to a growing company with the strongest potential to emerge as a leader in its market.

Unlike its competitors, Rippleshot’s cloud-based solution leverages a data consortium of more than 4,500 financial institutions and is updated daily. With tools such as AI/ML, automation, and data-driven strategies, FIs can enhance their existing fraud prevention strategies while also saving time and resources.

“As a Chicago-based business, we are honored to be recognized as a ‘Momentum Award’ finalist,” said Canh Tran, Co-founder and CEO, Rippleshot. “There is a tremendous market need to equip financial institutions with intelligent automation and the data insights that drive efficiencies and combat fraud, and we are proud to be at the forefront of protecting FIs and their customers.”

The public voting period ends Aug. 19, with official winners announced Sept. 22 during the awards ceremony.

About Rippleshot

Rippleshot helps financial institutions become strategically resilient to fraud through AI/ML and data-based decision rules to predict risk, pinpoint threats and reduce card fraud losses. Leveraging a data consortium of 4,500+ FIs, Rippleshot’s fraud detection and prevention solutions position banks and credit unions to proactively transform fraud operations. For more information, visit www.rippleshot.com.

