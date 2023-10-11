RingCentral Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, November 6, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-349-0093 from the United States or 1-412-317-5201 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 13, 2023, a telephone replay will also be available by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the United States or 1-412-317-6671 internationally with recording access code 10183256. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

©2023 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, RingCentral MVP, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Will Wong, RingCentral



650-450-4826



ir@ringcentral.com

Media Contact:

Mariana Leventis, RingCentral



650-562-6545



Mariana.Leventis@ringcentral.com