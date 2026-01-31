Ring, Habitat for Humanity, and Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation Team Up to Bring Housing Support to Glendale Families

HAWTHORNE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ring, whose mission is to make neighborhoods safer, announced a joint initiative with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation to donate and install Ring home security products for Habitat for Humanity families in Glendale, Arizona.

Today, a volunteer team led by Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. and Ring founder and chief inventor Jamie Siminoff will be on the ground to meet and greet Habitat families, support installations and help ensure residents are comfortable using their new devices. Ring customer support staff will complete installations and walk homeowners through setup and functionality to ensure a smooth, hands-on experience.

“We are thrilled to see this kind of partnership in action - a generous supporter like Ring, a local fan favorite like Paris Johnson Jr., and something truly special for our Habitat homeowners,” said Todd Rogers, President & CEO, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona. “We are deeply grateful to everyone involved for making a positive impact in our community.”

As part of the initiative, Ring will donate and install four Ring devices in each home—44 devices total—at no cost to the families. Products will include Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 4K, Ring Spotlight Cam Solar, Ring Outdoor Cam Plug-In and Ring Chime Pro. Ring will also provide a $20,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and a $20,000 donation to the Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation, totaling $40,000 in additional support.

“This event is about more than technology—it’s about community, safety, and showing up for families in a meaningful way,” said Jamie Siminoff, founder of Ring. “Partnering with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation allows us to make a real impact where it matters most—at home.”

Paris Johnson Jr. added, “Giving back to families and helping them feel safe in their homes is incredibly important to me. I’m proud to partner with Ring and Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona to support these homeowners and spend time with them in their community.”

This collaborative effort reflects a shared commitment among Ring, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, and Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation to support local families and strengthen neighborhoods through access to community safety and engagement.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offers users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

About Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building safe, decent, and affordable homes, as well as making critical repairs and improvements for families in Central Arizona. Through the support of generous donors and volunteers, Habitat has been transforming communities and changing lives since 1985. Our mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. To learn more about our work and how you can get involved, please visit habitatcaz.org or connect with us on Twitter @habitatcaz.

About The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation

The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation was founded in 2018 by Paris Johnson Jr. and his family. Paris, the #6 pick in the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, and former All American Offensive Lineman for the Ohio State Buckeyes, was also a 3X Scholar Athlete, Academic All-Big 10 and graduated in three years with a degree in Journalism from The Ohio State University. The Foundation is dedicated to empowering and serving disabled veterans and disadvantaged student athletes with dignity and respect. These goals are accomplished by ensuring that veterans, student athletes and their families can obtain helpful resources that benefit them. Through the family’s faith, and desire to elevate those who need it most, they created the foundation to help lift these communities. To learn more, visit the website or follow on Twitter.

Media Contact

Ring PR

media@ring.com