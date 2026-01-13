RIIG Technology, Inc. and Alterbank Announce Strategic Partnership

Agreement Designed to Revolutionize Productivity and Advance Financial Infrastructure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & CASTRIES, Saint Lucia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--RIIG Technology, Inc., DBA HOOTL™, a Charlottesville, Virginia–based AI-first technology and innovation firm, and Alterbank announce a strategic partnership designed to strengthen Alterbank’s technology foundation and support its continued growth within an increasingly complex global regulatory and financial landscape.

The partnership brings together Alterbank’s vision for modern, compliant financial services with RIIG’s multidisciplinary team of technology leaders, policy specialists, and financial regulatory experts. RIIG will support Alterbank across strategic technology planning, risk-aware system design, and the development of resilient, institution-grade platforms aligned with evolving regulatory expectations.

“We are proud to partner with Alterbank,” says Denver Riggleman, Founder and CEO of RIIG. “Partnering with Alterbank reflects a shared commitment to building durable, responsible financial infrastructure. By pairing their banking expertise with our technology, policy, and regulatory depth, the collaboration aims to revolutionize productivity while delivering scalable systems that meet the expectations of regulators, institutional counterparts, and clients alike.”

Added Riggleman, “RIIG’s HOOTL™ platform enables trusted automation by removing unnecessary human friction from critical processes.”

RIIG’s leadership team brings decades of experience spanning regulated banking environments, national-security-grade technology systems, cross-border financial infrastructure, and policy-adjacent advisory roles. This depth positions RIIG to help Alterbank navigate the intersection of technology innovation, compliance, and operational governance as the institution expands its client and institutional offerings.

A core focus of the partnership will be the application of RIIG’s artificial intelligence and advanced analytics expertise to shape Alterbank’s client-facing and institutional-grade services. RIIG’s AI professionals will work closely with Alterbank to design intelligent, secure, and transparent systems that enhance operational resilience, improve decision-making, and support forward-thinking financial products built for long-term sustainability.

About RIIG Technology, Inc.

RIIG Technology, Inc. is an AI-driven technology and risk intelligence firm specializing in secure automation, advanced analytics, and institutional technology advisory. RIIG supports regulated financial institutions, government-adjacent entities, and advisory firms in navigating complex technology, policy, and compliance environments. For more information, visit https://www.riigtech.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Alterbank

Alterbank is a forward-looking financial institution focused on delivering modern banking and settlement services within a compliant and resilient framework, serving both individual and institutional clients. To learn more, visit https://www.alterbank.com.

Jessica Tiller, for RIIG Technology

jtiller@pughandtillerpr.com