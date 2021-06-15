Richmond to Host Flashpoint Public Sector Event on Addressing Cyber Extremism in a Post Lockdown World

Virginia Cybersecurity Program Manager Christopher Cruz to Open Half-Day Event to Help Area Virginia Business Leaders Understand Ransomware and its Evolution

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cyber—Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence, today announced that Tom Hoffman, Senior Vice President of Threat Intelligence at Flashpoint, will serve as the featured speaker at the Addressing Cyber/Physical Extremism in a Post Lockdown World, a free half-day seminar for public sector leaders.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 22, at the Omni Richmond Hotel and will also feature an opening presentation from Christopher Cruz, Cyber Security Program Manager, Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Cruz, who will offer remarks on Driving the Cybersecurity Mission Across Virginia, is responsible for the coordination, development, and integration of the state’s cybersecurity capabilities and serves as the primary point of contact for cyber threats impacting Virginia.

“Cyber and physical extremism has changed significantly this year, and the industry expectation is that it will grow, in fact rapidly, as we have seen in a post lockdown world,” said Hofmann. The merging of cyber threats with physical consequences is resulting in our critical infrastructure shutting down, critical services being exploited, and costly supply chain disruption. This seminar will arm today’s businesses with smart and proven intelligence to help them confidently respond and thwart the most advanced cyber threats.

The event hosted by Flashpoint, together with ThunderCat Technology and Carahsoft, will feature a keynote by Tom Hoffman, Flashpoints SVP of Intelligence, that will highlight a number of ways organizations can stay on top of today’s modern emerging threats by leveraging advanced tools to provide insight, actionable information, and coordinated responses to cyber risks.

What: Addressing Cyber/Physical Extremism in a Post-Lockdown World When: Tuesday, June 22, 2021



9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Where: Omni Richmond Hotel



100 South 12th Street



Richmond, VA 23219



Magnolia Room Registration: Free Event



https://carahevents.carahsoft.com/Event/Register/224085

About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the globally trusted leader in actionable threat intelligence for organizations that demand the fastest, most comprehensive coverage of threatening activity on the internet. From bolstering cyber and physical security to detecting fraud and insider threats, Flashpoint partners with customers across private and public sectors to help them rapidly identify threats and mitigate their most critical security risks. Flashpoint is backed by Georgian Partners, Greycroft Partners, TechOperators, K2 Integrity, Jump Capital, Leaders Fund, Bloomberg Beta, and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit https://www.flashpoint-intel.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @FlashpointIntel.

