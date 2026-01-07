Richmond Public Schools Improves Payroll Accuracy and Visibility

District strengthens confidence in payroll, planning, and day-to-day operations with LINQ ERP

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richmond Public Schools achieved improved payroll accuracy, strengthened financial visibility, and increased operational reliability following its implementation of LINQ’s ERP Suite across finance, HR, payroll, and compliance. LINQ is the premier software provider exclusively serving K-12 business operations.

The district serves more than 22,000 students and supports over 5,000 employees across 55 schools. It manages a $500 million annual budget and processes roughly $12 million in biweekly payroll. Before the change, Richmond relied on a legacy system that made payroll corrections common, required manual workarounds, and created uncertainly for staff and leadership alike.

Since going live in March 2025, the district has processed payroll with 98 percent accuracy, reducing errors, and the time spent fixing them. For teachers and staff, that reliability matters. Being paid correctly and on time removes a major source of stress and allows employees to focus fully on their work with students.

The district also gained clearer, faster access to financial and workforce data. Leaders can now see what’s happening across the organization in near real time, making it easier to manage spending, meet compliance requirements, and respond confidently to board and audit questions.

By bringing compliance, finance, HR, and payroll into one system, Richmond reduced manual processes and created a more dependable operational foundation. These improvements give district leadership greater confidence in planning and decision-making, while freeing up time and attention to support schools, staff, and students. strengthened the reliability of day-to-day operations.

Richmond Public Schools continues to build on this foundation, with ongoing priorities that include further reducing payroll corrections, saving time each pay cycle, and strengthening audit readiness as operations continue to mature.

For more information, visit www.linq.com/solutions.

