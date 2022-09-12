Ric Edelman Invests in Lumiant – An Advice Engagement Platform Reimagining Financial Planning

Edelman supports Lumiant’s mission to help advisors empower their clients to live their best lives confidently

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advisors—Lumiant, an advice engagement and client experience platform that is transforming the client experience by enabling clients and their advisors to connect around their lives, values and finances, has received new funding from legendary financial advisor, Ric Edelman.

Lumiant, founded in Sydney, Australia, serves 4,000 families globally and launched in the United States on May 17. Edelman’s investment comes on the heels of a $3 million investment by strategic investor Savant Wealth Management. New funding from Edelman will support the company’s mission to empower more individuals and their families to confidently live their best lives by engaging with their advisors in a unique, leading-edge values-based advice process. The move will accelerate Lumiant’s international expansion into the lucrative $52.9B U.S. financial planning and advice and the $142B accountancy services markets.

“Lumiant’s advice process lets advisors uncover what’s truly important to their clients,” said Edelman. “The platform helps the advisor focus on offering solutions for where their client is headed, not where they’ve been. It does so in such an engaging and visual way that I’m convinced that any advisor who uses this service will be among the most successful in the business.”

Edelman founded Edelman Financial Services, which later became Edelman Financial Engines, one of the nation’s largest registered investment advisory firms, managing nearly $300 billion in assets for 1.4 million households. Edelman today operates the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals, the industry’s premier crypto education company for the financial industry. He was named the #1 independent financial advisor in the nation three times by Barron’s and is the #1 best-selling author of 11 books on personal finance.

“Having Ric Edelman’s support behind Lumiant is a testament to what we’ve built,” said Santiago Burridge, Lumiant’s Global CEO. “We’ve reimagined the financial advice experience to help advisors center on life planning, giving them the tools they need so they can connect with their clients on an emotional level. This allows them to have incredibly meaningful conversations with clients, making their advice quantifiable, meaningful and measurable.”

Today’s advisors understand that clients expect more than just conversations about investing. Lumiant provides advisors with the tools and solutions they need to engage with their clients, creating an experience that optimizes the delivery of personalized advice at scale, so advisors can grow their businesses, increase referrals and increase revenue.​

About Lumiant

Lumiant is an award-winning cloud-based advice and client engagement platform, where clients and their advisors connect around their lives, values and finances, helping them make better choices and live their best lives confidently. Lumiant proudly heroes advice—driving conversion, revenue, referrals, and retention over multiple generations.

Lumiant removes key person dependency through its software-supported advice process by creating a memorable, measurable, and repeatable process that anyone can deliver. Lumiant transforms qualitative information into trackable quantifiable measures, anchored in a stochastic modeling process to illustrate to clients whether they are on track to living their best lives.

