Reynolds Advisory Partners Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Esgee Technologies on Its Sale to Lam Research

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC (“RAP” or “Reynolds”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Esgee Technologies, Inc. (“Esgee”) of Austin, Texas, on its sale to Lam Research Corporation (“Lam”) of Fremont, California. The transaction closed on November 16, 2022. Financial terms have not been disclosed.

Esgee is a leading provider of unique software technology for high-fidelity, multiphysics plasma simulations for the semiconductor industry and other industrial applications. Esgee’s proprietary platform (VizGlow™) is a high-fidelity plasma, flow, and electromagnetics simulation software solution capable of fluid, particle, or hybrid modeling approaches. Esgee’s simulation software is complemented by a proprietary database of state relationships and complex chemical reaction mechanisms that Esgee has been refining for over a decade. As a result, Esgee’s software can generate the highest quality plasma simulations in the world based on proven physics and chemistry.

Lam is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam combines superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to its customers. Lam (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe.

Dr. Laxminarayan Raja, Ph.D., Esgee’s founder, commented as follows: “We very much appreciated the efforts of Reynolds Advisory Partners, and in particular Brian MacLeod, who was with us from the beginning to the end as we found the perfect transaction partner in Lam Research and completed a successful M&A transaction. We are grateful to have had the benefit of Brian’s expert and dedicated assistance, which was essential to achieving our goals for the transaction. We are delighted to have joined forces with Lam, and we are thankful to Brian for his important role in the transaction.”

Brian MacLeod, Managing Director at RAP, stated: “We are pleased to have assisted Esgee in achieving a successful result from this M&A process. The combination of Esgee and Lam is highly synergistic and will be beneficial to the customers and other stakeholders of both companies, and indeed beneficial to the entire semiconductor industry. Semiconductor makers continually seek to improve chip performance in a fiercely competitive environment. They are producing chips with ever-increasing computing power, ever-more complicated features, and ever-reducing feature sizes of transistors and memory units on each chip as industry players race to keep up with the competition and get ahead. Esgee’s software platform generates robust, high fidelity simulations that enable further advances in chip design and performance and optimized chip production.”

Mr. MacLeod added: “The Esgee/Lam transaction is representative of our firm’s experience in providing M&A advisory services to software/SaaS, hardware, and IT service providers in the CAD/CAM/CAE/PLM/simulation sectors in a number of vertical markets. We have extensive M&A advisory experience in these areas.”

About Esgee Technologies, Inc.

Esgee is a leading provider of unique software technology for high-fidelity, multiphysics plasma simulations for the semiconductor industry and other industrial applications. Esgee’s proprietary platform has been purpose-built for high-fidelity simulations involving the mechanics of any combination of particles, fluid, and hybrid (mixed character) matter. Esgee’s simulation software is complemented by a proprietary database of state relationships and complex chemical reaction mechanisms that Esgee has been refining for over a decade. As a result, Esgee’s software can generate the highest quality plasma simulations in the world based on proven physics and chemistry. Esgee is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Learn more at esgeetech.com.

About Lam Research Corporation

Lam is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam combines superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to its customers. Lam (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com.

About Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC

Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC is a boutique investment bank with a focus on the “middle market.” RAP provides a full suite of financial advisory services for mid-size and growing companies, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and the issuance of debt and equity capital. RAP’s professionals also have extensive experience in advising Independent/Special Committees of both public and private companies, of all sizes, in facing complex issues, including evaluating related party transactions.

For more information, visit www.reynoldsap.com.

Contacts

Reynolds Advisory Partners, LLC – Investment Banking Contact:



Brian MacLeod, Managing Director: bmacleod@reynoldsap.com. 310-318-9674