Revvity Signals Software Introduces Signals ChemDraw Offering to Set New Standard for Cloud-Native Chemistry Communication

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) announced that its software and informatics division, Revvity Signals Software, is introducing the new Signals ChemDraw® offering, the latest advancement in the Revvity Signals Software portfolio. This innovative chemistry suite is set to transform the way researchers in the pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical chemical industries, as well as academia, develop and communicate complex chemical concepts and collaborate across disciplines.





“In today’s fast-paced scientific environment, where administrative duties often overshadow the crucial analytical work and critical thinking necessary for breakthroughs, our Signals ChemDraw offering emerges as a transformative solution,” stated Kevin Willoe, SVP and general manager at Revvity Signals Software. “By integrating this premier chemistry communication tool into our cloud native Revvity Signals Research platform, we’re setting the stage for a significant leap in productivity. This strategic move is designed to liberate scientists from time-consuming tasks, paving the way for more profound discoveries in fields such as life sciences, specialty chemicals, and material sciences.”

Modernizing Chemical Drawing and Bridging Scientific Disciplines



This Signals ChemDraw offering sets a new standard for chemical drawing and chemistry communication by combining advanced drawing, collaboration, and chemical data management into a cloud-native solution purpose-built to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic molecules, specialty chemicals, or new sustainable materials. Researchers can easily represent and seamlessly communicate complex chemistry concepts, while streamlining the reporting of critical information through this intuitive, cloud-based platform. This solution not only delivers an exceptional tool for chemists, but also ensures smooth integration with the Signals Research Suite, broadening the scope for interdisciplinary cooperation and scientific innovation in both the industrial and academic realms.

Enhancing Research Efficiency



The Signals ChemDraw platform addresses the pressing need for digital advancement in the scientific community, tackling the prevalent issue of data compartmentalization and catering to the increasing demand for data-centric and AI-driven research methodologies. By transitioning from its ChemOffice and ChemOffice+ Cloud Standard to its Signals ChemDraw platform, Revvity Signals Software is providing customers a unified, cohesive interface designed for enhancing scientific research efficiency and focus.

Intuitive Design and Comprehensive Features



The solution fosters collaborative workflows, seamlessly connecting scientists across various organizations and enhancing productivity and innovation. Built on a cloud-native architecture, the Signals ChemDraw platform simplifies IT and user management, streamlining processes and reducing overhead. Its unified, modern user interface is expertly crafted to keep researchers focused on their work, merging functionality with ease of use to support the scientific community’s evolving needs.

Revvity Signals Software will present its Signals ChemDraw solution at ACS Spring 2024 (Booth #2842), March 17-21, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Revvity



At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2023 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

