Revolutionizing ProAV Networks: intoPIX Unveils TicoXS FIP for Unmatched 4K & 8K AVoIP Excellence at ISE 2024

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–intoPIX, an industry pioneer in advanced video compression technologies tailored for ProAV networks, is poised to present the groundbreaking TicoXS FIP codec in diverse and challenging environments, across various processors, and for a multitude of applications. This includes CPU or GPU software senders and receivers utilizing laptops or mini PCs, and Fintegration into Intel FPGA or AMD FPGA, within an 8K and a 4K over a gigabit-based IP network, and incorporation with wireless transmission.





Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX, states, “Our lightweight TicoXS FIP FPGA sub-system IP cores and software enable the distribution and extension of 4K & 8K audiovisual content with ultra-low latency and impeccable quality, whether over existing Cat5e cables or cutting-edge wireless technologies.”

The intoPIX JPEG XS, combined with the Flawless Imaging profile, provides advanced capabilities for handling demanding graphics, excel spreadsheets, and test patterns, in addition to gaming, cinema, and live content, all at a low bitrate. The FPGA cores and the software demonstrated at ISE include indeed the support of the new JPEG XS TDC profile released in 2024.

Ready for manufacturers and integrators, intoPIX offers hardware and software solutions, including:

Small footprint 4K/8K encoder and decoder sub-system FPGA IP, available on AMD and Intel FPGA and FPGA SoC , facilitating the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip. The FPGA IP can be seamlessly combined with intoPIX SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES128 encryption for HDCP, and bespoke designs.

4K/8K encoder and decoder sub-system FPGA IP, available on AMD and Intel FPGA and FPGA , facilitating the design of AV-over-IP products onto a single chip. The FPGA IP can be seamlessly combined with intoPIX SMPTE 2110-22 packetizers, AES128 encryption for HDCP, and bespoke designs. Ultra-fast encoder and decoder on CPU and GPU, complemented by the new intoPIX Titanium Streaming Software Core for PC and Embedded platforms, supporting the IPMX AV streaming standard, prominently featured at the upcoming show.

intoPIX provides a flexible, cost-effective, and premium path to AV-over-IP, ensuring optimal performance in terms of quality, reliability, and user experience. This includes imperceptible latency, seamless convergence between ProAV distribution and media production, sustainability for carrying 4K (and 8K) over existing 1-gigabit ethernet networks using widely deployed CAT5E cables, and an error concealment option for recovering corrupted content, making it equally ideal for wireless transmission.

Meet intoPIX at ISE 2024 in Barcelona from January 30 to February 02, 2024, at booth 5H700, to explore the new TicoXS FIP and experience live demonstrations.

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.



