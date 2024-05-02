Home Business Wire RevolutionEHR Awarded on Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 List
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RevolutionEHR, the leading provider of practice management software for optometrists, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on April 24th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.


The World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 ranking lists the top 400 companies from over 35 different countries. The winners were ranked across seven market segments: Data Analytics, Diagnostics, Health Records, Medical Management, Prevention, Telehealth and Treatment. The top list is based on three pillars:

  • Financial Performance: Statista analyzed financial data from publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, media outlets, and databases. Companies also had the opportunity to submit data using an online application form, accessible via Newsweek.com.
  • Impact: Statista cooperated with data and market intelligence company HolonIQ to assess a company in different impact dimensions, encompassing factors such as the quality and uniqueness of their product/service, as well as the expertise of their leadership team.
  • Online Engagement: Statista analyzed traffic data from company websites and apps to assess the engagement of users with their product/service.

Based on the results of the study, RevolutionEHR is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s World’s Best Digital Health Companies 2024 list.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

“We are honored that RevolutionEHR has been recognized as a World’s Best Digital Health Company,” said CEO Steve Auerbach.

“This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our care providers’ willingness to grow with us. We celebrate this milestone and remain steadfast in our mission to deliver innovative software solutions and services that empower providers and improve patient outcomes.”

