Revolutionary Printing Technology Comes to Bay Area’s BarkerBlue

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BarkerBlue, Inc., a leading provider of innovative and sustainable printing solutions, announced today the acquisition of a Nyala 4 flatbed hybrid press from swissQprint. The new press is the first in the San Francisco Bay Area market and delivers the best combination of faster speeds, greater accuracy, and more special effects than any other large-format printer in its class.

“We are delighted to partner with BarkerBlue to bring our best-in-class large-format inkjet system to Northern California,” says Erik Norman, President of swissQprint America. “Our long-standing experience and specialization, combined with BarkerBlue’s drive for quality and innovation, makes this the perfect partnership to deliver this technologically superior digital-printing solution to the region.”

BarkerBlue will use this latest addition to its equipment arsenal to produce high-quality signage, displays, and graphics for Fortune 500 tech and retail companies, event management professionals, interior designers, general contractors, and museums across the region. “This acquisition positions us as the preeminent provider of the highest-quality large-format printing solutions in the market,” said Gene Klein, CEO of BarkerBlue. “The Nyala 4’s capabilities are unmatched in the industry, it has been the leader in its category for seven consecutive years, and we’re excited to harness its capabilities to help our customers express their messaging and branding with vivid clarity.”

While the standard ingredients of the digital print world are CMYK, the firm’s new swissQprint Nyala moves beyond four standard colors to nine, utilizing 2 sets of nine custom-color inks to reproduce corporate colors accurately and consistently. SwissQprint’s unique UV ink formulations include a specialty varnish and variable opacity white. These highly efficient ink sets make it possible to print large runs of vibrant, textured, full-color graphics on nearly any flexible or rigid substrate. This includes textiles, wood, clay board, paper, vinyl, acrylic, corrugated board, metal, or glass. Product offerings include clear privacy films, POP displays, wallcoverings, dimensional acrylics, banners, and best-in-class Fine Art and photo reproductions.

BarkerBlue will bring the highest standards of accurate reproduction to the industry with this printer. With a resolution of 1350 dpi, it rivals offset quality. Extremely precise registration allows for two-sided printing on clear substrates not possible with other printers. The in-line UV varnish can be applied to achieve a 3D texture or clear protective coating.

“We traveled all over in search of the most disruptive imaging device available and are thrilled with our choice of the swissQprint Nyala 4,” said Mike Turnbull, Director of Display Graphics Solutions, BarkerBlue. “Our clients are among the most brand-forward companies in the world. The ability to replicate corporate colors and themes accurately and produce immersive visual experiences for all types of spaces was paramount in our decision-making. Plus, the ability to expand into the Fine Art market was a big bonus. Never has Digital Print been able to compete with Photography in this vertical. The graphic possibilities available to us now are nearly endless.”

Already a leader in environmental responsibility with its 155-kW rooftop solar array, this new solvent-free and VOC-free Greenguard Gold certified printer will help BarkerBlue achieve an even stronger reputation as a sustainability expert. Water-based UV inks, low-power LED technology, and efficient use of resources mean this machine is very eco-friendly. Plus, true to its Swiss-made quality, it is highly dependable.

The firm will install the new swissQprint technology in its San Mateo facility and host an open house event on March 8th to demonstrate its exciting capabilities. For more information or to see samples, contact Mike Turnbull at (650) 520-9168 or miket@barkerblue.com.

***

BarkerBlue, Inc. is home to three distinct service divisions: BarkerBlue Build, BarkerBlue Manage and BarkerBlue Create—the visual display and print solution for any creative project. BarkerBlue’s consultative approach considers the context and use of each application, applying their deep knowledge of materials, design, production technology, and installation to deliver a job on time and within budget, exactly as envisioned.

***

Based in Kriessern, Switzerland swissQprint develops and manufactures high-end UV Inkjet Systems. Their long-standing experience and specialization make them a driver of innovation in digital printing technology. Swiss roots characterize their quality standards and value system. It is what underpins their brand qualities of High precision, Outstanding performance, Exemplary service, and Exceptional reliability. SwissQprint America is a subsidiary of swissQprint AG which sells and services the swissQprint high-end UV inkjet systems in the United States.

