REVISED DATE: Edgio to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally, with access code 256972.

A recording will be available until Wednesday, November 23, 2022, by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the United States or (929) 458-6194 internationally with access code 365856. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the company’s website.

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) makes connected living faster, safer and simpler to manage by powering unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge with our seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming solutions. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

