ReturnPro’s goWholesale Goes North: Finally, Canadians Can Shop Wholesale with Ease

Platform delivers transparency and direct access to inventory for resellers in a new market

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReturnPro, the industry leader in returns management and reverse logistics, today announced that goWholesale, the Company’s B2B wholesale marketplace, is expanding into Canada. The dual-country shopping experience will give customers the ability to shop for either U.S. inventory or Canada inventory depending on their region.

What’s Different:

Wholesale buyers in Canada have traditionally had fewer options to purchase inventory, and many buy U.S. goods or rely on domestic bin stores that sell overstock or non-productive items. The expansion of goWholesale gives Canadian buyers the option to purchase unit-by-unit pallets of tested, graded and in-demand items from premium brands that have been refurbished by ReturnPro.

By selecting “Canada,” customers can view Canadian-based products listed in local currency, see country-specific sales statistics on products, make offers and purchases in CAD, and check out via a Canada-specific payment processor – ensuring a fully localized experience.

Why Now:

January, often referred to as “Returnuary,” marks the retail industry’s largest influx of post-holiday returns, flooding secondary markets with surplus inventory. As retailers work through elevated return volumes, wholesale buyers gain access to a deeper, more dynamic pool of retail-ready goods. goWholesale’s expansion into Canada is strategically timed to give Canadian buyers direct access to this surge in inventory, without the cost or complexity of cross-border sourcing.

Why it Matters:

“Canadian resellers deserve the same transparency and opportunity that U.S. buyers have enjoyed,” said David Malka, Chief Sales Officer at ReturnPro. “There is a plethora of existing inventory in Canada, and we are giving local buyers the ability to quickly access retail-ready inventory without the headaches of cross-border shipping, tariffs or minimum order requirements.”

Key Benefits:

goWholesale buyers in Canada will benefit from:

Canadian-specific catalogs: Shoppers only see Canada-listed products, and “product families” are separated by country to avoid mixing cross-border inventory

Shoppers only see Canada-listed products, and “product families” are separated by country to avoid mixing cross-border inventory Canadian-specific product stats: Buyers have access to average sales prices in local currency

Buyers have access to average sales prices in local currency No tariffs or duties : Products remain within Canadian borders

: Products remain within Canadian borders Faster delivery: Competitive Canadian shipping rates with no customs delays

Competitive Canadian shipping rates with no customs delays Improved cash flow: Domestic inventory arrives quickly, making it eligible for sale sooner

Domestic inventory arrives quickly, making it eligible for sale sooner Cost transparency: Sales are in CAD, and there are no surprise fees or brokerage charges

For more information about goWholesale Canada, visit https://gowholesale.com/ca.

About ReturnPro:

Co-founded in 2008, ReturnPro helps retailers, brands, and 3P sellers SOLVE RETURNS by addressing every part of the post-purchase experience from returns initiation all the way to the second shelf. We offer a connected suite of returns management SaaS, reverse supply chain, and ReCommerce services, under one roof, to deliver extraordinary results, boost revenue, drive efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and increase customer satisfaction. ReturnPro works with retailers, eCommerce brands, and vendors, to deliver the smartest choices for every touch, movement, and pricing decision, while also preventing items from unnecessarily ending up in landfills.

Media Contact:

Fara Alexander

falexander@returnpro.com

ICR, Inc.

returnpropr@icrinc.com