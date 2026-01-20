Retrieve Medical Announces Commercial Launch of Retrieve Passport™, Unlocking Global Access to Complete Medical Records

BEDMINSTER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retrieve Medical (OTC: RMHI) today announced that it is entering commercial production with Retrieve Passport™, its proprietary technology platform designed to give individuals secure, portable access to their complete medical record anywhere in the world.

The commercial launch marks a major milestone for the company after years of development, regulatory alignment, interoperability integration, and security validation. Retrieve Passport enables individuals to retrieve their medical records through a major, nationwide health information exchange, consolidating data from healthcare systems into a single, consumer-controlled experience.

Built with a privacy-first architecture, Retrieve Passport allows individuals to securely access longitudinal medical records across providers while maintaining full control over identity verification, consent, and data sharing.

A core feature of the platform is the MyRetrieve Passport card, a physical card that fits into a wallet or passport holder and can be carried anywhere. The card includes a secure QR code that allows clinicians to instantly access a concise medical summary in emergency situations, while enabling deeper record access when patient consent is provided.

Designed for global mobility, Retrieve Passport supports real-time translation of medical summaries into local languages, allowing individuals to confidently share critical health information while traveling, living abroad, or receiving cross-border care.

“Retrieve Passport is the culmination of years of focused effort to solve one of healthcare’s most persistent challenges—giving people meaningful, secure, and usable access to their own medical information,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Chairman of Retrieve Medical. “Entering commercial production is a defining moment for our company and a major step toward a future where individuals control their health data.”

The commercial launch represents a key inflection point, transitioning Retrieve Medical from platform development into revenue-generating operations while expanding its addressable market in consumer-driven healthcare access.

Commercial rollout is expected to begin immediately, with expanded availability planned through 2026.

About Retrieve Medical

Retrieve Medical is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming how individuals access, understand, and share their medical information. Through its Retrieve Passport platform, the company delivers secure, portable, and globally accessible health data solutions designed for real-life care moments.

For more information contact: Thomas Swon, Director Business Development, tswon@retrievemedical.com , 908-705-6939