Resurgens’ Wellspring Acquires IP Pragmatics for End-to-End Tech Transfer and IP Management Solutions

The Integration Will Boast the Most Comprehensive Tech Transfer and IP Management Solutions on the Market

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company, Wellspring, the leading provider of innovation and IP management software, has completed the acquisition of IP Pragmatics, a leading consulting and services company for technology transfer and intellectual property management. The combined company offers the most comprehensive tech transfer and IP management solutions on the market, servicing over 900 companies, research institutions and government agencies worldwide.

Wellspring has long been the recognized software leader in tech transfer and IP management with a diverse, blue-chip customer base of hundreds of organizations across more than 70 countries. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in demand for value-added services that complement Wellspring’s core software system.

“In the past year alone, we’ve scaled our professional services team considerably while rapidly expanding our roster of value-added services clients,” said Robert Lowe, CEO at Wellspring. “Joining forces with IP Pragmatics enables us to efficiently build this fast-growing segment of our business and realize our vision to provide holistic support services for our clients in the technology transfer industry.”

TTO directors and IP leaders recently have employed a wide variety of software vendors and service providers. For the past several years, Wellspring and IP Pragmatics have operated as business partners, working together to improve the overall client experience. Integrating the two firms’ capabilities creates the first end-to-end offering capable of delivering a comprehensive solution across every category of need in this market.

The addition of IP Pragmatics’ extensive experience in IP renewals, back-office support and strategic advisory work rounds out Wellspring’s growing suite of professional services to support technology commercialization on a global scale. The acquisition enables the integration of renewals software into Wellspring’s flagship Sophia system, supported by a global staff of professionals providing docketing, intellectual property assessment, financial management, licensing support, government reporting and other services.

“We’re excited to become part of the Wellspring family,” said Rupert Osborn, founder and CEO of IP Pragmatics. “As partners, our two firms have developed a high degree of familiarity and bidirectional trust. Now, we can take our formidable synergies to the next level.”

This acquisition underscores the partnership that Wellspring has with Resurgens Technology Partners and demonstrates the collective aim to expand Wellspring’s platform offerings to provide tech transfer offices with an end-to-end solution of IP management software supported by value-added services.

“The combination of Wellspring’s software platform with IP Pragmatics’ expertise is an important step toward achieving our vision to provide the tech transfer offices of research universities, hospitals and institutions worldwide with the software and services necessary to support technology commercialization,” said Danny Carpenter, Principal at Resurgens. “We are very excited to combine these capabilities and continue to accelerate the growth and momentum of Wellspring.”

About Wellspring

Wellspring is the world’s leading provider of R&D and Innovation Management software and solutions for corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wellspring helps clients succeed in today’s innovation economy by coordinating global R&D and innovation programs – managing development portfolios, researching technology trends, finding innovation partners, identifying startups, and commercializing inventions. Wellspring works with more than 500 organizations worldwide to support the continued development of the global Knowledge Supply Chain. For more information, please visit wellspring.com.

About IP Pragmatics

For over a decade, IP Pragmatics has been among the world’s pre-eminent providers of professional services and consulting for Corporate IP and Technology Transfer communities worldwide. The IP Pragmatics team is made up of ex-industry and IP specialists with active global networks and contacts. The team also has extensive market, industry, IP and scientific information resources to complement its analytical rigor. IP Pragmatics’ clients include universities, research institutes, SMEs, large enterprises and public-sector organizations in over 20 countries. IP Pragmatics is headquartered in London, with offices in Edinburgh and Sydney and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit ip-pragmatics.com.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT/infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley. For more information, please visit resurgenstech.com.

