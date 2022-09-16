Resurgens Technology Partners Closes its $500 Million Software-Focused Private Equity Fund II

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Resurgens Technology Partners, a tech-focused private equity firm, today announced it has completed fundraising for Resurgens Technology Partners II (“Fund II”) with greater than $500 million in total capital commitments. Fund II was oversubscribed and reached its revised hard cap at close.

The latest fund will be a continuation of the firm’s established investment strategy, which is primarily focused on majority investments in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens is committed to delivering world-class operating support, talent and human capital expertise and M&A execution capabilities to each of its portfolio companies. The firm invests in founder-owned businesses and carve-out transactions, as well as recapitalizations of investor-owned companies.

“ We are thankful for the support from our existing and new limited partners,” said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis. “ This closing represents an exciting chapter for Resurgens and will enable us to continue to invest behind our team and capabilities, building on our strong position in the evolving and dynamic lower middle-market software sector.”

Since its founding, Resurgens has invested in 11 tech-focused platform companies and has closed nine add-on acquisitions. In addition, the firm has closed on three full or partial realization transactions from its debut fund. Resurgens has also expanded its team to more than 25 professionals across its investment and operating teams.

“ Our team is excited about the opportunity to continue to build on Resurgens’ track record,” said Resurgens Managing Director Adi Filipovic. “ We have built a team with deep functional software operating and advisory experience to develop innovative approaches to value creation in our portfolio. This latest fund allows us to take our investment strategy and deliver it to the next level.”

Sparring Partners served as placement agent and Proskauer provided legal counsel for Fund II.

Resurgens Technology Partners is a tech-focused private equity firm investing in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses. Resurgens’ growing team offers a diversity of investing, operating and talent management experience, applying an active and engaged value creation approach with each portfolio company. Resurgens is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional professionals located in Austin, London and Silicon Valley.

