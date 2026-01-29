ReSource Pro Appoints Zachary Hansen as Vice President of AI Product Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReSource Pro, a strategic partner in operations, analytics, and technology services for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of Zachary Hansen as Vice President of AI Product Solutions. In this role, Hansen will lead the development and scaling of AI-driven solutions, working closely with clients and internal teams to ensure those solutions are deployed in real operating environments and deliver outcome-based value for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs.

Hansen has extensive experience developing and scaling technology solutions for complex insurance and financial services organizations. He previously served as Director of Product at ReSource Pro, where he led multiple revenue-generating, client-facing products, helped establish product governance and operating frameworks, and supported the expansion of AI and analytics across client operations. During his tenure, the product portfolio recorded double-digit growth, reflecting a strong focus on measurable business outcomes.

Earlier in his career, Hansen worked on AI-enabled analytics, compliance, and workflow automation solutions for finance and insurance organizations, focusing on improving consistency and performance across distributed teams.

“Zach has a proven ability to build solutions that deliver real, measurable value for clients,” said Onur Tuncer, Chief of Staff at ReSource Pro. “His skill in bridging AI innovation with day-to-day operational realities will be essential as insurers modernize at scale and pursue sustainable efficiency gains.”

As Vice President of AI Product Solutions, Hansen will focus on advancing ReSource Pro’s AI product strategy, ensuring solutions are scalable, secure, and client-ready, and strengthening alignment between product development, operations, and measurable business outcomes.

“Clients are looking for AI solutions that work within the complexity of insurance operations and deliver real value,” said Hansen. “ReSource Pro is uniquely positioned to meet that need, and I’m excited to help scale solutions that make a meaningful impact.”

Hansen’s appointment underscores ReSource Pro’s continued investment in practical, outcomes-driven AI solutions. By combining advanced technology with deep insurance domain expertise, ReSource Pro aims to help clients move beyond experimentation and apply AI in ways that deliver consistent, measurable business results.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is the trusted partner insurance organizations rely on to optimize performance, streamline operations and process engineering, and drive growth. Serving 3,200 carriers, brokers, wholesalers, and MGAs, ReSource Pro is a recognized market leader in insurance workflow optimization, data and technology services, and strategic operating model transformation. Maintaining a 96%+ client retention rate for over a decade, ReSource Pro is the only firm serving the insurance industry to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times—placing it among the top 0.02% of repeat honorees across all sectors in the Inc. list’s 40+ year history.

