Resource Label Group expands digital capabilities with acquisition of Majestic Labels

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions–Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label Group”), a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions, announced today it has acquired Majestic Labels, based in Riverside, CA.

Founded in 2019 by Ken Nordlie and Isaiah Rudy, Majestic Labels core focus is quick turn and innovative digital label solutions. Ken, an industry veteran, will join Resource Label Group in a leadership role overseeing digital labels operations for Southern California. “Joining Resource Label Group provides an incredible opportunity to further advance our capabilities and transform the digital printing experience for our customers. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to working with the entire team”, indicated Ken Nordlie, President of Majestic Labels.

Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group stated “We are excited to welcome Majestic Labels to the Resource Label Group family. Ken and this team are recognized as industry leaders in digital label innovation and printing technology. They consistently deliver on their promise to customers by providing the highest quality products and services with outstanding lead times. Their expertise will greatly improve our capabilities and ability to meet the needs of our customers.”

Majestic Labels represents the 27th acquisition for Resource Label Group.

About Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions with a diverse product offering including pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve, RFID/NFC technology, sustainable product solutions, scent activation technology, pharmaceutical packaging and fulfillment services. Resource Label provides products and services for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With twenty-five locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems, and creative solutions that customers require. Headquartered in Franklin, TN, they employ over 1900 associates in the U.S. and Canada. Resource Label Group is a portfolio company of Ares Management Corporation. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com

