Residential Rental Industry Veteran Chaz Mueller Joins MCS Board as Independent Director

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRE–MCS (the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading providers of property services, announced that Chaz Mueller has joined its Board of Directors as an Independent Director effective immediately. Mueller brings more than 25 years of senior executive leadership experience within the single-family and multifamily rental industries, which will assist the Company as it continues to expand its property service offerings into these markets by leveraging its capabilities built over 35 years serving the property preservation industry.





Prior to joining the MCS Board, Mueller was most recently CEO of Progress Residential®, one of the largest providers of high-quality, single-family rental (“SFR”) homes in the United States with over 85,000 properties across 29 of the nation’s fastest growing metro areas. Additionally, he was the President of Irvine Company Apartment Communities, owner and manager of apartment communities across Coastal California; CEO of ConAm Management Company, a full-service real estate management and investment firm specializing in multifamily housing; and President, COO, and CFO of Archstone, one of the largest publicly traded multifamily REITs before going private.

“We are extremely pleased to have Chaz serve as an Independent Director for MCS given his extensive experience, industry knowledge, and leadership capabilities,” said Craig Torrance, CEO of MCS. “He helped pioneer the SFR market space and understands the operational challenges and requirements of those owners and operators. Chaz’s insights and guidance will help improve and strengthen our residential rental service offerings, allowing us to better serve our growing client base.”

Earlier this year, MCS began providing core property services to SFR companies across the country, leveraging its network of self-performing service centers for inspections, rehabs and renovations, ongoing maintenance, and unit make-readies in connection with resident turns. As the Company expands its SFR business, it will offer the same types of property services to multifamily owners and operators. MCS’ self-performing service centers are staffed with a full team of its own employees who can execute work on SFR, multifamily and commercial properties, as well as for other residential properties managed on behalf of its property preservation clients.

“I’m excited to be of service to MCS as a Board member, sharing my understanding of the needs and expectations of their target clients as the Company continues to grow and strengthen its residential rental services business,” Mueller said. “With the SFR space still relatively new, a company like MCS has a tremendous opportunity to establish itself as the property services market leader through its comprehensive offerings. I look forward to helping the Company on their journey to achieve that goal.”

About MCS

MCS is a leading property services provider working across Commercial Properties, Single-Family Rentals, and the Property Preservation industry. For over 35 years, MCS has been committed to responsive care, industry-leading service standards, leveraging technology, and end-to-end transparency to protect, preserve and serve communities across the country. Some of the largest and most respected mortgage servicers, real estate owners and operators, and corporations trust MCS to perform property inspections, preservation, maintenance, renovations, and other property-related services. Learn how MCS is Making Communities Shine at mcs360.com.

