Reshop Redefines Refunds, Eliminating Friction to Drive Sales and Customer Loyalty

Data proves brands are converting refund moments to sales more often and in less time through Reshop’s instant refund technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reshop, the leading instant refund and post-purchase platform, is addressing the industry-wide uptick in returns. Today, the company announced new data revealing strong consumer adoption and meaningful revenue acceleration driven by instant refunds. As retail returns surge following the post-holiday shopping period, processing refunds places significant operational strain on merchants, who face rising costs and increased exposure to fraud. As returns are now estimated to approach $849 billion annually, there is a substantial opportunity to enhance the experience for consumers and retailers.

A growing roster of leading lifestyle and fashion brands adopting Reshop’s instant refund technology, including Alo Yoga, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, and Authentic Brand Group’s Reebok, Champion, Vince Camuto, and Juicy Couture, saw a 5x higher repurchase rate. Traditional refund timelines of up to two or three weeks create a costly gap between refund and re-engagement. Reshop eliminates that gap and shrinks the timeline for customer recapture. Merchants who utilize Reshop for refund processing experienced repurchases twice as fast, with the value of repeat purchases increasing by 20% over the refunded value on a new purchase.

“Instant refunds aren’t just faster – they fundamentally change how and when brands can reconnect with their customers,” says Anthony Eisen, CEO at Reshop and Afterpay Co-founder. “Traditional refunds create a two-week dead zone where purchase intent disappears. Reshop closes that gap completely. Brands like Alo Yoga are proving that when you give customers their money back instantly, they are no longer anxious or frustrated, they come back faster, shop more, and build deeper loyalty. It’s a better experience for shoppers and a revenue driver for retailers without them taking on any of the risk.”

For high-velocity brands, delivering cash back instantly creates new opportunities to enhance the post-purchase experience and retain customers, convert returning shoppers into “in-the-moment” buyers, and unlock hidden revenue that would otherwise be lost. Alo Yoga joined Reshop as a launch partner in 2024, and the results highlight how the brand has scaled instant refunds into a meaningful growth lever, empowering merchants to strengthen customer satisfaction and drive a significant increase in repurchase rates. In the last three months alone, Reshop has processed 100,000+ instant refunds, accelerating funds to Alo Yoga’s customers within seconds rather than weeks, resulting in an average repurchase time of 24 hours.

“The adoption of instant refunds by our customers is strong and growing. Now 35% of our customers opt to get an instant refund through Reshop. Even more exciting is the impact this will have on our business, and the value it will deliver for our customers, heading into the new year. Offering a better, faster refund experience is something our customers clearly value and Reshop gets us there,” said Danny Harris, Founder at Alo Yoga.

Alo Yoga’s results signal a major power shift happening across retail: refund moments = incremental revenue opportunity. By adopting Reshop’s instant refund technology, brands like Alo Yoga are recapturing purchase intent at its highest point, driving faster repurchases (and repurchases with values incrementally higher than the refund amount), lifting customer satisfaction, and strengthening lifetime value — all without taking on any transaction risk.

“Since partnering with Reshop, our merchants are seeing 35-40% share of refunds now processed instantly,” says Hannah Bravo, CEO of Loop, the leading post-purchase platform for more than 5,000 brands. “Shoppers are acting on their expectations for faster and frictionless refund options, and Reshop is making a massive impact by increasing recapture for our merchants.”

These metrics prove out key retailer benefits for Reshop merchants, including:

Recapture revenue and shoppers: 92% of shoppers say they’re more likely to shop again with retailers offering faster refunds. Reshop helps retailers capitalize on this insight, restoring customer purchasing power and enabling faster repurchases.

92% of shoppers say they’re more likely to shop again with retailers offering faster refunds. Reshop helps retailers capitalize on this insight, restoring customer purchasing power and enabling faster repurchases. Increase repurchases and repurchase velocity: Reshop’s in- app experience helps retailers incentivize new purchases, accelerating repurchase velocity and improving customer loyalty.

Reshop’s in- experience helps retailers incentivize new purchases, accelerating repurchase velocity and improving customer loyalty. Improve the post-purchase experience without the risk: Fast refunds remove friction for customers while Reshop’s proprietary risk platform assumes return risk and identifies fraud, allowing retailers to focus on building a loyal customer base and increasing sales.

Forward-thinking brands are modernizing their refund workflows and turning post-purchase experiences into growth channels. Visit reshop.com to see how instant refunds fuel repurchases, reduce friction, improve customer satisfaction, and drive measurable revenue impact.

About Reshop

Launched in 2024, Reshop is a post-purchase experience platform that transforms refunds into revenue by enabling instant, risk-free refunds for retailers. By removing the wait time typically associated with refunds—often up to 20 days—Reshop gives shoppers immediate access to their money, increasing satisfaction and purchase confidence while allowing retailers to build customer loyalty and recapture sales through curated incentives and offers. Reshop is backed by the co-founders of Afterpay and investors including Matrix Partners and Sound Venture. Reshop is currently available through a growing list of retailers including Alo Yoga, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, and Authentic Brand Group’s portfolio of brands. For more information, visit reshop.com.

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries worldwide.

Derris

reshop@derris.com