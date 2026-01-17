Resecurity Dominates at ITCN Asia 2026 as the Leading Cybersecurity Innovation Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity®, a global cybersecurity and threat intelligence company trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and government agencies, is proud to be the leading Cybersecurity Innovation Partner of ITCN Asia 2026, the largest ICT event in the region, taking place from January 17–19, 2026, at Expo Centre Lahore, Pakistan.

ITCN Asia is the country’s premier technology event, bringing together government leaders, enterprises, startups, investors, and international technology providers to explore digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, fintech, e-commerce, and cybersecurity. The three-day exhibition serves as a strategic platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange across Pakistan’s rapidly growing digital ecosystem.

At ITCN Asia 2026, Resecurity will showcase its intelligence-driven cybersecurity platform designed to help enterprises, financial institutions, and governments detect, analyze, and prevent sophisticated threats. The company’s portfolio supports proactive threat identification, digital risk monitoring, fraud prevention, and cyber intelligence operations for security teams and national stakeholders.

Key capabilities to be demonstrated include:

Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) to identify APT activity, ransomware campaigns, data breaches, advanced threat actors, and espionage groups

Digital Risk Monitoring & Dark Web Intelligence to detect compromised credentials, leaked data, and underground criminal activity targeting your brand and digital assets

AI-Powered Fraud Prevention & Identity Protection enabling financial institutions to protect their customers at scale against Account Takeover (ATO) and Money Laundering (ML) activity

Investigation and Data-Fusion Tools enabling increased visibility and global “reach & access” for SOCs, CERTs, and law enforcement agencies (LEA)

Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) to strengthen organizational and national infrastructure posture and accelerate cybersecurity ratings

“ITCN Asia represents an important platform for engaging with Pakistan’s rapidly expanding technology ecosystem and for strengthening collaboration on cybersecurity and digital resilience,” said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. “As cyber threats continue to grow in scale and sophistication, intelligence-driven security becomes essential. We look forward to showcasing how Resecurity helps organizations gain visibility into adversary activity and protect critical digital assets.”

Resecurity’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting cybersecurity maturity and digital trust across South Asia and emerging markets.

“Pakistan is experiencing significant growth in digital adoption across government, finance, and enterprise sectors, which makes cybersecurity a strategic priority,” said Sharafat Khan, Managing Director (Pakistan) at Resecurity. “At ITCN Asia, we are excited to engage with local organizations, partners, and stakeholders to demonstrate how Resecurity’s threat intelligence and cyber-risk platforms can strengthen security operations and support national cyber resilience.”

Resecurity’s booth will feature live demonstrations, solution briefings, and strategic discussions focused on real-world cyber threats, digital risk exposure, and intelligence-led defense strategies.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers unified endpoint protection, fraud prevention, risk management, and cyber-threat intelligence platforms. Known for providing best-of-breed, data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity’s services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world’s most innovative cybersecurity companies, with the mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of their sophistication. Recently, Inc. Magazine named Resecurity one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC, and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

About ITCN Asia 2026

ITCN Asia is Pakistan’s largest technology and ICT exhibition, bringing together government entities, global technology providers, startups, investors, and industry leaders to explore innovations in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, fintech, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Held annually, ITCN Asia serves as a national and regional platform for technology leadership, investment, and collaboration. To learn more, visit https://itcnasia.com/home/.

