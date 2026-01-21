Republic of Serbia Aims to Catalyze European Adoption of Air Taxis, Selects Archer as Preferred Partner

The Republic of Serbia is seeking to catalyze regional adoption of air taxis to drive technological advancement and job creation in the country.

Serbia was selected to host EXPO 2027 in Belgrade, welcoming over 130 nations and millions of visitors. EXPO 2027 is set to transform Belgrade, leaving behind a legacy of new infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and a dynamic urban landscape that will benefit future generations. The country of Serbia plans to ensure air taxis are a key part of that.

To support this effort, the Republic of Serbia has signed an agreement with Archer to showcase its Midnight aircraft within the country and has selected the company as its preferred air taxi partner for EXPO 2027.

The agreement includes an option for Serbia to order an initial fleet of Midnight aircraft.

In addition, Archer and the Government of the Republic of Serbia plan to explore further development work on industrialization, including rare earth magnets and critical minerals for batteries.

The agreement was signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland in the presence of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein, formally establishing Archer as Serbia’s preferred air taxi partner.

This collaboration builds on Archer’s already announced public-private partnerships to launch air taxis in other international markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, Japan and Korea.

As part of the partnership, Archer will serve as the official air taxi partner for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, which will take place from May through August 2027. Serbia plans to use the event as a showcase of next-generation transportation, demonstrating the benefits of advanced air mobility to the global audience in attendance.

Serbia was selected to host EXPO 2027 following a competitive international process and is expected to welcome millions of visitors from more than 130 countries. The event is set to drive major investment in infrastructure and transportation, leaving a lasting legacy for Belgrade and the broader region.

“When we were given the opportunity to host such a significant event as Belgrade Expo 2027, we knew that we wanted to take a step forward when it comes to new technologies, technological innovations, artificial intelligence and more. That is why it was important for us to bring the first air taxis to Belgrade, and we look forward to fulfilling that promise,” said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali, who signed the contract on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Serbia.

“I met the President of Serbia last year at the World Economic Forum where we immediately connected over a shared vision for the future of transportation,” said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer Aviation. “The Republic of Serbia presents another demand signal for eVTOL aircraft, and another opportunity to deploy our aircraft and build operational expertise.”

In addition, Archer entered into a strategic dialogue with the Government of the Republic of Serbia to explore further development work on industrialization, including rare earth magnets and critical minerals for batteries.

Serbia’s participation in urban air mobility builds on Archer’s growing international momentum as it prepares for initial commercial operations in multiple global markets. Archer continues to progress its Midnight flight test program and certification activities while expanding partnerships with governments and operators worldwide.

