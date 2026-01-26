Republic Europe, in Reshaping Private Market Investing, Announces the Launch of a New Kraken SPV – The First of Its Kind Offering on the Republic Platform, an Investment Opportunity for Retail Investors Into Global Crypto Giant, Kraken

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Republic Europe, a leading private market investment platform, announces the launch of a new investment vehicle designed to create a new era of access for retail investors: The Kraken SPV.

Believed to be a first-of-its-kind move for the European market, Republic Europe is opening the gates for individual investors to acquire an indirect equity interest in Kraken, one of the world’s largest privately held digital asset platforms, ahead of widely reported IPO plans.

While later-stage opportunities of this magnitude, involving companies with multibillion-dollar valuations and triple-digit revenue growth, have traditionally exclusively been the playground of institutional giants and professional investors, Republic Europe is providing access for retail investors, as part of its quest to democratise access to investment opportunities.

A Global Powerhouse Reaches the Republic Community: Founded in 2011, Kraken evolved into a global financial operating system with over 13 million users. Recent data highlights the scale of the opportunity:

Notable Momentum: Kraken generated $1.6 billion in revenue in 2024 (a 138% YoY increase)

Kraken generated in 2024 (a 138% YoY increase) Financials: A robust EBITDA of $421 million .

A robust . Institutional Validation: Recent strategic backing from heavyweights like Citadel Securities and Jane Street has cemented Kraken’s valuation at approximately $20 billion.

“With many companies staying private for longer, the most significant wealth creation opportunities do not enable access for the masses,” said Theodora Bishop, Senior Investment Manager at Republic Europe, “The launch of the Kraken SPV offers a rare opportunity: enabling the community to take an indirect financial interest in a global leader shaping the future of finance. This marks a defining moment for Republic Europe, and investors, as we bring private-market quality into the public sphere.”

Investors who participate in the Kraken SPV will hold an indirect interest in the company’s equity, allowing them to potentially benefit from Kraken’s future performance. Republic Europe has yet to confirm whether investors will be able to opt to tokenize in respect of their holdings in the SPV.

Pre-Registration Now Open. In anticipation of demand, Republic Europe has opened a pre-registration window for this opportunity. Those who register interest in this pre-registration window will be notified when the SPV officially opens for investment.

Investors can learn more and secure their place on the waitlist at: https://europe.republic.com/kraken-spv/coming-soon

About Republic Europe: Republic Europe is a global financial technology platform transforming access to private markets. Through its regulated platforms in the UK and EU, Republic enables anyone to invest in startups, growth-stage companies, and alternative assets once reserved for institutions. With a 3M+ global community and billions invested, Republic is the ultimate bridge between innovative founders and the investors who believe in them.

Emily Fitchett

emily.fitchett@republic.com