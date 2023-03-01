Republic Bank Partners with Nest Egg to Bring Investment Planning and Management to the Bank’s Clients

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) announces a new partnership with Nest Egg, a digital platform that connects the Bank’s clients with professional financial and investment advisors through a click or a call.





“Nest Egg at Republic Bank has simplified the investing and financial planning process,” said Republic Bank CEO and President Logan Pichel. “Our clients can set their financial goals, build a plan to reach them and invest in a portfolio best suited for their needs. Nest Egg advisors are just a click away to help provide a great experience for our customers.”

“Financial literacy and sound advice are key to ensuring long-term financial success, and Republic’s partnership with Nest Egg seeks to make that a reality for more Americans,” said Pichel. “Republic Bank clients can talk to a Nest Egg advisor with no obligation, and if they decide to invest through Nest Egg, they can open an account for as little as $1,000.”

Research shows only 17% of Americans turn to financial advisors for guidance, according to a 2019 CNBC survey, and people who work with financial advisors can add between 1.5 to 4% more to their accounts each year, according to Fidelity.

The digital-based platform provides access to sound investment advice from live investment planners and advisors through video chat from the Nest Egg kiosks located in Republic Bank banking centers, or through RepublicBank.com or the Republic Bank mobile app.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Republic Bank, a large, well-established community bank that is committed to helping its customers thrive financially,” said Michael A. Church, CEO and Co-Founder of Nest Egg. “We, too, bring a customer-centric approach to our work, customizing every investment to align with the unique needs of Bank customers.”

For more information and to connect with Nest Egg at Republic Bank, clients can stop by any of Republic Bank’s 42 banking centers located in Louisville and Southern Indiana, Central and Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Nashville and the Tampa/St. Petersburg area, or visit Hellonestegg.com/republicbank.

Investments made through Nest Egg at Republic Bank are not FDIC insured, there is no Bank guarantee, investments may lose value, and are not a Bank deposit. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Nest Investments LLC (“Nest Egg”), a Registered Investment Advisor. A copy of Form ADV is available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Insurance is offered through Nest Insurance LLC, DBA Nest Insurance Agency LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nest Egg. Securities are offered through Nest Investments BD LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC and the MSRB and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nest Egg. Investing in the stock market involves gains and losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors have the opportunity for losses as well as profits.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the “Bank”). The Bank currently has 42 full-service banking centers throughout five states: Twenty-eight banking centers in eight Kentucky communities – Covington, Crestview Hills, Florence, Georgetown, Lexington, Louisville, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville; three banking centers in southern Indiana – Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany; seven banking centers in six Florida communities (Tampa MSA) – Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, Tampa, and Temple Terrace; two banking centers in two Tennessee communities (Nashville MSA) – Cool Springs and Green Hills; and two banking centers in two Ohio communities (Cincinnati MSA) – Norwood and West Chester. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company has $5.8 billion in assets and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol “RBCAA” on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

About Nest Egg

Nest Egg is an industry-leading investment advice platform which services customers via partnerships with banks, credit unions, registered investment advisors, broker dealers, and trust departments across the country. Eliminating the roadblocks which can traditionally stand between aspiring investors, Nest Egg delivers a turn-key investment platform, access to seasoned advisors, and best-in-class technology to accounts of all sizes. For more information, visit Nest Egg’s website.

