REPAY Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 Gross Profit Growth of 22% Year-over-Year with Strong Margins

Provides 2023 Outlook for Continued Solid Organic Gross Profit Growth

New Segment Disclosure of Consumer Payments and Business Payments

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

($ in millions) Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 YoY



Change Card payment volume $ 5,643.1 $ 6,414.0 $ 6,196.3 $ 6,416.8 $ 6,611.8 17 % Revenue 62.2 67.6 67.4 71.6 72.7 17 % Gross profit (1) 47.2 51.0 50.7 54.9 57.8 22 % Net (loss) income (17.4 ) 12.9 (1.4 ) 5.4 (8.2 ) 53 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) 27.8 29.3 27.6 31.7 36.0 29 % Adjusted Net Income (2) 27.2 18.6 16.6 22.8 21.8 (20 %)

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

“REPAY delivered strong performance across all key metrics in the fourth quarter, with Revenue and Gross Profit growth of 17% and 22%, respectively. These results capped off a productive year at REPAY, as we invested in sales, marketing and product to position the Company for long term growth,” said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. “Our new business segments – Consumer Payments and Business Payments – demonstrate our areas of focus, investment and opportunity as we move through 2023 and beyond. We believe that we have the right team and technology in place to further penetrate the large, growing addressable market across our target verticals.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights

The Company’s achievements in the quarter, including those highlighted below, reinforce management’s belief in the ability of the Company to drive durable and sustained growth across REPAY’s diversified business model.

17% year-over-year organic gross profit growth 1

Business Payments volumes grew approximately 36% year-over-year

Expanded AP supplier network to 160,000, an increase of approximately 45% year-over-year

Added four new integrated software partners to bring the total to 240 software relationships as of the end of the fourth quarter

Increased instant funding volume by 50% year-over-year

The Company now serves over 240 Credit Unions, an increase of approximately 20% year-over-year

1 Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation to its most comparable GAAP measure provided below for additional information.

Segments

Starting from December 31, 2022, the Company reports its financial results based on two reportable segments.

Consumer Payments – The Consumer Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including debit and credit card processing, Automated Clearing House (“ACH”) processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions, as well as REPAY’s loan disbursement product) that enable its clients to collect payments and disburse funds to consumers and includes its clearing and settlement solutions (“RCS”) and Blue Cow Software business (“BCS”). RCS is REPAY’s proprietary clearing and settlement platform through which it markets customizable payment processing programs to other ISOs and payment facilitators. BCS provides enterprise resource planning software solutions that are customized to propane and fuel oil dealers. The strategic vertical markets served by the Consumer Payments segment primarily include personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, credit unions, mortgage servicing, consumer healthcare, diversified retail and energy related software services. With the divestiture of BCS on February 15, 2023, BCS is no longer included in the Consumer Payments segment as of the sale date.

Business Payments – The Business Payments segment provides payment processing solutions (including accounts payable automation, debit and credit card processing, virtual credit card processing, ACH processing and other electronic payment acceptance solutions) that enable REPAY’s clients to collect or send payments to other businesses. The strategic vertical markets served within the Business Payments segment primarily include retail automotive, education, field services, governments and municipalities, healthcare, homeowner association management and hospitality.

Segment Card Payment Volume, Revenue, Gross Profit, and Gross Profit Margin Three Months Ended



December 31, Year Ended



December 31, ($ in thousand) 2022



(Unaudited) 2021



(Unaudited) % Change 2022 2021 % Change Card payment volume Consumer Payments $ 5,008,929 $ 4,465,705 12 % $ 20,154,657 $ 16,109,941 25 % Business Payments 1,602,893 1,177,441 36 % 5,484,197 4,353,869 26 % Total card payment volume $ 6,611,822 $ 5,643,146 17 % $ 25,638,854 $ 20,463,810 25 % Revenue Consumer Payments $ 64,300 $ 55,206 16 % $ 248,191 $ 194,044 28 % Business Payments 12,334 9,333 32 % 42,600 33,818 26 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (3,961 ) (2,339 ) (11,564 ) (8,604 ) Total revenue $ 72,673 $ 62,200 17 % $ 279,227 $ 219,258 27 % Gross profit (1) Consumer Payments $ 53,075 $ 42,916 24 % $ 195,542 $ 148,614 32 % Business Payments 8,663 6,623 31 % 30,423 23,764 28 % Elimination of intersegment revenues (3,961 ) (2,339 ) (11,564 ) (8,604 ) Total gross profit $ 57,777 $ 47,200 22 % $ 214,401 $ 163,774 31 % Total gross profit margin (2) 80 % 76 % 77 % 75 %

(1) Gross profit represents revenue less costs of services. (2) Gross profit margin represents total gross profit / total revenue.

2023 Outlook

“In 2023, we will continue to invest in growth opportunities across our Consumer and Business Payments segments,” said Tim Murphy, CFO of REPAY. “We aim to achieve double digit organic gross profit growth, which excludes contributions of the Blue Cow divestiture following the closing date. We expect Adjusted Free Cash Flow conversion to remain strong in 2023, accelerating throughout the year into 2024, as we realize the benefits from the investments we have been making in sales, product, and technology over the past several years.”

REPAY expects the following financial results for full year 2023:

Full Year 2023 Outlook Card Payment Volume $26.0 – 27.2 billion Revenue $272 – 288 million Gross Profit $216 – 228 million Adjusted EBITDA $122 – 130 million

REPAY does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as forecasted 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have a significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading.

Conference Call

REPAY will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO. The call will be webcast live from REPAY’s investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13735158. The replay will be available at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the Company’s operating business, measure performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs, other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense and net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted Net Income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of the outstanding units exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (excluding shares subject to forfeiture). Organic gross profit growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents year-on-year gross profit growth that excludes incremental gross profit attributable to acquisitions made in the applicable prior period or any subsequent period. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flow provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses and/or non-recurring charges, such as transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. REPAY believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth and Adjusted Free Cash Flow provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, net cash provided by operating activities, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY’s business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY’s industry may report measures titled Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, organic gross profit growth, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow alongside other financial performance measures, including net income, net cash provided by operating activities and REPAY’s other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as “guidance,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “should,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, REPAY’s 2023 outlook and other financial guidance, expected demand on REPAY’s product offering, including further implementation of electronic payment options and statements regarding REPAY’s market and growth opportunities, and REPAY’s business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY’s control.

In addition to factors disclosed in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: exposure to economic conditions and political risk affecting the consumer loan market, the receivables management industry and consumer and commercial spending, including inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or recession; changes in the payment processing market in which REPAY competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; changes in the vertical markets that REPAY targets, including the regulatory environment applicable to REPAY’s clients; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; risks relating to REPAY’s relationships within the payment ecosystem; risk that REPAY may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; risks relating to data security; changes in accounting policies applicable to REPAY; and the risk that REPAY may not be able to maintain effective internal controls.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding REPAY’s industry and end markets are based on sources it believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Three Months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 (Unaudited) 2021 (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 72,673 $ 62,200 $ 279,227 $ 219,258 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 14,896 15,000 $ 64,826 $ 55,484 Selling, general and administrative 41,682 33,421 149,061 120,053 Depreciation and amortization 25,309 26,312 107,751 89,692 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 990 5,947 (3,300 ) 5,846 Impairment loss 8,090 2,180 8,090 2,180 Total operating expenses $ 90,967 $ 82,860 $ 326,428 $ 273,255 Loss from operations $ (18,294 ) $ (20,660 ) $ (47,201 ) $ (53,997 ) Interest expense (1,205 ) (916 ) (4,375 ) (3,679 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (5,941 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 11,390 (14,208 ) 66,871 (14,109 ) Other (expense) income (205 ) 15 (135 ) 97 Other loss (91 ) — (245 ) (9,099 ) Total other income (expense) 9,889 (15,109 ) 62,116 (32,731 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit (8,405 ) (35,769 ) 14,915 (86,728 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 240 18,371 (6,174 ) 30,691 Net income (loss) $ (8,165 ) $ (17,398 ) $ 8,741 $ (56,037 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,493 ) (1,642 ) (4,095 ) (5,953 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ (6,672 ) $ (15,756 ) $ 12,836 $ (50,084 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – basic 88,519,236 88,431,186 88,792,453 83,318,189 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – diluted 88,519,236 88,431,186 110,671,731 83,318,189 Income (loss) per Class A share – basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.60 ) Income (loss) per Class A share – diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.60 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) December 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,895 $ 50,049 Accounts receivable 33,544 33,236 Prepaid expenses and other 18,213 12,427 Total current assets 116,652 95,712 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,375 3,801 Restricted cash 28,668 26,291 Intangible assets, net 500,575 577,694 Goodwill 827,813 824,081 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,847 10,500 Deferred tax assets 136,370 145,260 Other assets 2,500 2,500 Total noncurrent assets 1,510,148 1,590,127 Total assets $ 1,626,800 $ 1,685,839 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 21,781 $ 20,083 Related party payable 1,000 17,394 Accrued expenses 29,016 26,819 Current operating lease liabilities 2,263 1,990 Current tax receivable agreement 24,454 24,495 Other current liabilities 3,593 1,566 Total current liabilities 82,107 92,347 Long-term debt 451,319 448,485 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 8,295 9,091 Tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 154,673 221,333 Other liabilities 2,113 1,547 Total noncurrent liabilities 616,400 680,456 Total liabilities $ 698,507 $ 772,803 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 89,354,754 issued and 88,276,613 outstanding as of December 31, 2022; 88,502,621 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 9 9 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Treasury stock, 680,548 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (10,000 ) — Additional paid-in capital 1,117,736 1,100,012 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3 ) (2 ) Accumulated deficit (213,180 ) (226,016 ) Total Repay stockholders’ equity 894,562 874,003 Non-controlling interests 33,731 39,033 Total equity $ 928,293 $ 913,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,626,800 $ 1,685,839

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 8,741 $ (56,037 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107,751 89,692 Stock based compensation 20,255 22,311 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,834 2,536 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 245 19 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,941 Loss on sale of interest rate swaps — 9,316 Fair value change in tax receivable agreement liability (66,871 ) 14,109 Fair value change in contingent consideration (3,300 ) 5,846 Impairment loss 8,090 2,180 Payments of contingent consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value (8,896 ) (1,500 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 4,192 (30,728 ) Change in accounts receivable 696 (6,518 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other (5,786 ) (3,801 ) Change in operating lease ROU assets 653 2,013 Change in accounts payable 1,698 4,771 Change in related party payable (347 ) 1,336 Change in accrued expenses and other 2,197 637 Change in operating lease liabilities (523 ) (1,323 ) Change in other liabilities 2,594 (7,470 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,223 53,330 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,176 ) (2,863 ) Purchases of intangible assets (36,365 ) (20,643 ) Purchases of equity investment — (2,500 ) Acquisition of CPS, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — 11 Acquisition of BillingTree, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (269,003 ) Acquisition of Kontrol, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (7,439 ) Acquisition of Payix, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (94,898 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,541 ) (397,335 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of long-term debt — 460,000 Payments on long-term debt — (262,654 ) Public issuance of Class A Common Stock — 142,098 Shares repurchased under Incentive Plan and ESPP (2,657 ) (4,042 ) Treasury shares repurchased (10,000 ) — Distributions to Members (951 ) (62 ) Payment of loan costs — (14,051 ) Payments of contingent consideration up to acquisition date fair value (3,851 ) (7,449 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,459 ) 313,840 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,223 (30,165 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 76,340 $ 106,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 93,563 $ 76,340 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 1,540 $ 1,143 SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of BillingTree in exchange for Class A Common Stock $ — $ 228,250 Acquisition of Kontrol in exchange for contingent consideration $ — $ 500 Acquisition of Payix in exchange for contingent consideration $ — $ 2,850

