Repairify and Opus IVS Announce Intent to Combine Diagnostics Businesses to Advance the Future of Automotive Diagnostics and Drive Greater Value for the Industry

PLANO, Texas & DEXTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repairify’s diagnostics brands, asTech and BlueDriver, and Opus IVS announce their intent to combine to accelerate innovation across the automotive diagnostics industry. The combination brings together highly complementary technologies, deep technical expertise, a best-in-class talent pool, and a shared commitment to helping repairers confidently and efficiently service today’s increasingly complex vehicles.

As automotive technology evolves and demand for accurate diagnostics and ADAS calibrations grows, the combination of Repairify’s diagnostics brands and Opus IVS creates a more robust foundation for delivering innovative solutions with expanded coverage and capabilities.

“Diagnostics and calibrations are becoming central to every repair,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “By bringing together asTech’s remote service excellence, Opus IVS’s advanced hardware engineering and software platform capabilities, and BlueDriver’s broad mechanical repair presence, we can innovate faster and deliver more value to our repairer customers. Following the close of the transaction, our talented, collective diagnostics leadership teams will remain intact, with Brian Herron as the CEO of the diagnostics business comprised of asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver.”

“asTech and Opus IVS share a vision for helping diagnose, calibrate, and repair the most complex vehicles,” Herron added. “Together, we are beginning the next chapter of innovation and the future of vehicle repair. Our north star has been and will remain our commitment to enabling our repair customers to grow their business by delivering services and diagnostic technology so they can take on the most complex vehicle repairs. This combination will accelerate our ability to deliver solutions to the repairers, while still maintaining the focus and expertise that our collective customers have come to expect.”

asTech, Opus IVS, and BlueDriver will remain distinct brands within the combined diagnostics organization and will continue to support their current products and customers. Over time, the businesses plan to integrate capabilities, deliver new innovations that expand our customers’ diagnostic capabilities, increase access to technology, and streamline workflows for the industry.

The proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

About Repairify Inc.

Repairify, Inc. and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today’s modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-Compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and workflows. Repairify’s brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service, supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, MobileTechRX, Repair360, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS combines industry leaders DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, Autotechcelerators and AutoEnginuity to create innovative automotive solutions for 65,000+ global repair shops and dealerships. Our expertise spans OEM-endorsed diagnostic tech with 100+ pending patents in remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, ADAS calibrations, and vehicle networks. Opus IVS offers remote technical support connecting shops with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians for trouble code interpretation, OEM service procedures, and diagnostics.

