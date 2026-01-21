Rent Rewards Platform CasaPerks Closes Record Year with Acquisition and 10X Revenue Growth

Expands internationally with simple, transparent rewards program and strong business strategy

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CasaPerks Technologies, Inc., (“CasaPerks”), a premier rent rewards platform, today announced highlights for 2025, marking a year of 10x revenue growth driven by its solid business model delivering measurable value for both operators and renters.

Founded by former operators, CasaPerks provides rewards points for rent payments and other resident actions that help to drive faster leasing and increased retention for the community. Its value proposition is built around property management success — driving higher Net Operating Income (NOI) — rather than promoting high-interest credit card models that seem to extract value from residents without clear alignment to operator outcomes.

In 2025, CasaPerks acquired the assets of credit reporting company Tackle to expand capabilities on its platform. In addition, CasaPerks became one of the first rent rewards platforms to expand internationally, launching its Canadian operations with an enterprise customer who leverages the platform for its United States operations.

2025 highlights include:

Achieved 10x year-over-year revenue growth

Acquired credit reporting company Tackle to expand platform capabilities

Launched Canadian operations with leading enterprise customer

Developed best-in-class tech stack focused on increasing operator NOI

“2025 marks a banner year for CasaPerks driven by a proven, consistent business model that delivers clear, measurable value to both operators and renters,” said Kevin Bradt, CEO of CasaPerks. “While credit card–based rental rewards models saw early traction and heavy investment, many are now pivoting in search for real product–market fit. In contrast, we believe that our business model is great for the rental market, where stability, alignment and long-term value creation matter most, and our 2025 results are proving out that business case.”

“Avoiding a 3% rent fee only to pay nearly 35% in interest doesn’t add up, and renters are too savvy to be fooled by that math,” said Cory Allen, chief strategy officer, CasaPerks. “Residents value simplicity and transparency, which is why CasaPerks isn’t tied to credit card transactions. Instead, we allow residents to earn rewards aligned with what property managers value, without hidden tradeoffs. This strategy is proven to accelerate leasing results, increase resident engagement and improve retention.”

With the acquisition of assets of credit reporting company Tackle, CasaPerks continues to diversify and add value to its ever-growing platform.

“We are excited to see the great work that we were able to accomplish with Tackle go into the CasaPerks ecosystem,” describes Jaime Conde, CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

In 2026, CasaPerks will continue to invest in the platform based on customer requests and its mission to have operators NOI and residents’ satisfaction at the forefront of its strategy.

To learn more about CasaPerks or schedule a demo visit: www.casaperks.com

About CasaPerks

CasaPerks is the leading rental rewards incentive platform that delivers the best-in-class rewards for its residents. Created by property technology executives with deep experiences in multifamily operations and global loyalty, CasaPerks “Simply Rewarding” strategy is positioned uniquely in the market to accelerate leasing results, increase resident engagement, improve retention, and reduce burdensome operating costs. CasaPerks brings together property owners, residents, and global brands. To learn more, please visit www.casaperks.com.

Media Contact:

512.521.0518

press@casaperks.com