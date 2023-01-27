Renesas Receives “AA” MSCI ESG Rating for the First Time

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced that the company received a “AA” ESG rating for the first time from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) (Note). AA is the second highest rating given by MSCI ESG Research, a global provider of in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) related business practices.

MSCI ESG Research assesses and rates global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

Since the official launch of Sustainability Promotion Office in 2020, Renesas has made significant progress on the MSCI ESG Rating with its score improving from B (2020) to BBB (2021) to AA (2022). “Achieving these results in three consecutive years is a testament of our global commitment to a responsible and proactive ESG practice. We are honored to have received such a positive evaluation from MSCI this year, and will continue to strive for excellence in all areas of our operations by implementing best practices,” said Fujiko Yamaguchi, Vice President, Sustainability Promotion Office and Investor Relations.

The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. Renesas has been selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index in 2021, which is adopted by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the largest pension fund in Japan.

Please click here to learn more about Renesas’ sustainability initiatives.

(Note) MSCI Inc. is an American financial services provider based in New York, U.S. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and provides a variety of tools and services to support institutional investors around the world, including large public pension funds, asset management companies, stock index calculation, etc. Visit here for more details of MSCI Inc.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Manami Onoda



Renesas Electronics Corporation



+ 81-3-6773-3001



pr@renesas.com