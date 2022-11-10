Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology

Render names former Solvvy executive Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture

Gates joins Render with close to two decades of experience building world-class teams for high-growth tech companies. In addition to hiring at scale, this role will drive the company’s People & Culture strategy, including Render’s “reimagine connection” employee promise and experience, optimizing hybrid work environments, and deepening capability across the global team.

“Abby is an exciting addition to our global leadership team as we continue to scale our U.S. presence and enter a critical stage of growth amplified by IFM Investor’s recent acquisition. We are investing significantly in our people, platform, and portfolio to ensure we’re positioned to satisfy the demand for innovation in how networks are deployed and maintained. We are proud of the company and culture we’re building at Render. I am excited at the impact Abby’s passion for and experience in building world-class teams will have on our people and customers,” said Sam Pratt, CEO, Render Networks.

Most recently, Gates served as Head of People for Zoom’s newly acquired Solvvy. Before that, she held senior people and talent acquisition roles at Attentive, Dynatrace, Google, and others.

“This team matches my passion for creating empowering work environments,” said Gates. ”I am eager to build on Render’s supportive, professional culture, emphasize collaboration, and prioritize thoughtful innovation with deep ties to our mission.

“Render’s team and platform play an essential role in improving the delivery of communication networks and the quality of life of hundreds of communities across the country – that’s incredibly inspiring, and I am excited to take on this new chapter,” she added.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better and connect communities, Render has a successful history of streamlining network construction for network operators and their delivery partners. Render’s end-to-end, GIS-based construction and maintenance platform automates work scope creation, ensures resources are highly productive, and provides unmatched real-time visibility, efficiency, and flexibility for office and the field teams. By removing paper-based processes, Render’s global customers consistently achieve 20% time and cost efficiencies across their telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

