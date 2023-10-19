Render appoints Rob Laudati as Vice President of Product and Partnerships

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broadband–Global leader in geospatial network construction technology, Render Networks, today announced it further expanded its global executive leadership team with the addition of Rob Laudati as Vice President of Product and Partnerships.





A member of Render’s global executive team, Laudati assumes responsibility for leading product strategy and building out Render’s global partner ecosystem to enhance market reach and create added value for Render’s network operator and builder customers.

The appointment reinforces the company’s overall product-led strategy and commitment to enhancing Render’s best-of-breed construction and maintenance platform via a strong ecosystem of delivery, technology and go-to-market partners.

Laudati joins Render with over two decades of executive product and partnership experience in the geospatial and infrastructure domains, most recently responsible for Esri’s global partner channel business. Previously, he held product and technology leadership positions at GE, Autodesk, Trimble, and Synchronoss. His diverse product management and development background spanning various verticals, markets and geospatial technologies will directly support Render’s key growth initiatives.

Render CEO Sam Pratt said: “Rob’s depth of experience in the U.S. market with global geospatial technology leaders will prove invaluable for our team as the industry prepares to bridge the digital divide and deliver world-class connectivity to all communities. I am excited to partner with Rob on this phase of Render’s journey and for our entire team who stand to benefit from his product expertise and forward-thinking approach to product and technology leadership. Integrating our product and partner strategy is an intentional move to enhance and scale the benefit of Render’s best-of-breed capabilities to new geographies and markets whilst continuing to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure where it’s needed most.”

Incoming VP, Rob Laudati said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an experienced and passionate team focused on driving Render’s solution forward to meet customer needs and impact the lives of hundreds of communities through the accelerated build-out of fiber connectivity. In this role I have the opportunity to leverage my background in geospatial technology, paired with my experience as a product and technology professional, to support Render’s product-led strategy.”

Laudati’s appointment is the latest in a chain of key executive hires from Render, including former Nokia Cloud and Network Services executive Don Wadas as Chief Revenue Officer, former Calix Customer Operations executive Omar Ramadan, and technology executive Paul Gutteridge as Chief Financial Officer.

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better, Render has a successful history of streamlining the deployment of quality fiber infrastructure for network operators and construction teams. Through the end-to-end automation of manual tasks and improved utilization of resources, Render’s geospatial network construction platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of 30% across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

