RelPro Marks 10-Year Anniversary with Leadership Transition as Raaj Rajmangal Named CEO

Raaj Rajmangal succeeds Founder Martin Wise as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Wise transitions to Executive Chairman.

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BusinessBanking--RelPro, a fast-growing business development solution for Financial & Professional Services and B2B data platform, today announced the appointment of Raaj Rajmangal as Chief Executive Officer as the company celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founder Martin Wise will transition from CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board, providing strategic guidance as RelPro enters its next phase of growth.

This leadership transition reflects both continuity and evolution at RelPro - a solution built over the past decade through deep customer partnerships, data innovation, and a relentless focus on accuracy, efficiency, and high-quality service.

Wise founded RelPro to address a fundamental issue in B2B relationship data: the lack of a single “nirvana” source of reliable information about companies and business executives. Under his leadership, RelPro has grown into a trusted partner for financial institutions and professional services firms, particularly those serving the small and mid-sized business (SMB) market. RelPro is used by 75% of the Top 20 Banks in the United States.

“Raaj has been an integral part of RelPro’s growth since the beginning,” said Wise. “He has helped shape our product, our data strategy, and our customer-first culture. As we mark RelPro’s 10-year milestone, this is the right moment for him to lead and execute the next chapter of RelPro’s growth. I’m excited to support him and the company as Executive Chairman.”

Rajmangal has held multiple leadership roles during his tenure at RelPro, including Chief Technology Officer, before being appointed President in April 2023. He has played a central role in expanding RelPro’s proprietary data origination platform, enhancing product experience, and deepening relationships with clients.

“I’m honored to lead RelPro at such a meaningful moment in the company’s journey,” said Rajmangal. “Martin has led the company’s growth through a focused strategy emphasizing client and partner relationships, and high-quality actionable data. As CEO, my focus is to build on that legacy while expanding how we help clients leverage data and AI to drive growth, deepen relationships, and increase operating efficiency.”

Over the past decade, RelPro has evolved into a premier B2B relationship and sales intelligence solution for financial and professional services firms. By acting as an innovation partner with accurate data rather than a transactional vendor, RelPro delivers valuable insights on business executives and private & public companies that enable go-to-market growth strategies, increase CRM engagement, deepen client relationships, and support effective AI initiatives.

RelPro’s growth has been recognized through the company’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for five consecutive years. With its new leadership, the company is positioned to continue serving existing client verticals while expanding its position across the broader B2B ecosystem.

“We’ve built deep partnerships with many of the nation’s most innovative banks and credit unions,” Rajmangal added. “With our growing Data-as-a-Service capabilities, we’re well-positioned to expand into a wider range of B2B market segments as they invest in relationship-driven growth and AI-enabled strategies.”

About RelPro

RelPro is a fast-growing business development solution for Financial & Professional Services and B2B data platform. Built on the belief that there is no single perfect source of B2B data, RelPro integrates and validates information from proprietary sources and best-in-class data partners to deliver trusted, actionable insights on millions of companies and business decision-makers. RelPro helps organizations acquire new clients, strengthen and deepen relationships, power AI developments, improve CRM engagement, and increase efficiency through accurate data, intuitive user experiences, and innovative workflow integrations.

To learn more, visit relpro.com.

RelPro, Inc.

Keith Arsenault, Marketing Manager

413-626-9805

karsenault@relpro.com