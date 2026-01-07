Reliance Matrix and AllOne Health Launch Innovative EAP Support App

The Future of Mental Health Support Is Here

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliance Matrix announced today a new feature available to all Employee Assistance Program (EAP) customers in partnership with AllOne Health. The AllOne Health App provides a new mobile experience that makes it simple for covered employees and their families to access EAP services anytime, anywhere. The app brings together self-scheduled virtual counseling, real-time guidance from “Izzy” —an AI mental health navigator providing on-demand self-help resources - and 24/7 live human support in one secure platform.

What the AllOne Health App Delivers

Virtual Counseling, On Your Schedule: Members can self-schedule virtual counseling sessions directly from the app.

Izzy, Your AI Mental Health Navigator: Real-time, personalized guidance to help users find the right next step.

On-Demand Self-Help: Access self-guided therapy (iCBT), articles, videos, assessments, and practical tools.

Real Human Support, 24/7: Live assistance is available around the clock for anyone who prefers to speak with a person.

"Mobile apps are part of everyday life for so many of us, so it makes a ton of sense to put the resources and support offered by AllOne Health in the palm of every employee’s hand to access whenever needed,” said Kevin Cranston, VP – Product Development & Market Insights at Reliance Matrix. “This app was thoughtfully developed by our partners at AllOne, with the consistent goal of providing a hassle-free way to access EAP services that help individuals manage the inconsistencies of life. We can’t wait for our customers to use it.”

Building on this innovative launch, the app is designed to empower users with greater control over their mental health journey and provide a seamless experience tailored to individual needs. The collaboration between Reliance Matrix and AllOne Health signals a commitment to leveraging technology for compassionate and accessible care.

Keith Wasley, CEO, AllOne Health, said, “Our mission is to make support accessible the moment someone needs it, and the AllOne Health App delivers exactly that. With self-scheduling for virtual counseling, instant access to digital tools, and both AI-powered and live human guidance, we’ve built an EAP experience that truly empowers people. It’s the future of employee well-being—easy, personalized, and always available. We’re honored to partner with Reliance Matrix to bring this innovation to millions of employees and their families.”

For additional support with setup or troubleshooting, dedicated assistance is available through the app’s help section or by contacting your Reliance Matrix representative.

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America.

Reliance Matrix is a branding name. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office Schaumburg, IL) is licensed in all states (except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office New York, NY) is licensed in New York and Delaware. Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office New York, NY) is licensed in all states. Absence services are provided by Matrix Absence Management, Inc. EAP services offered through Reliance Matrix are provided by AllOne Health. Product features and availability may vary by state.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance sectors globally.

About AllOne Health

AllOne Health brings better mental health and EAP benefits to organizations worldwide. Our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) makes it easy for employees to get fast, personalized care when it matters most with same-day access to counseling, immediate crisis support, and a full range of integrated whole health solutions. Beyond mental health and EAP benefits, AllOne Health’s team of experts delivers Consulting, Wellness, Crisis Management, and Concierge solutions to help organizations achieve their goals and improve performance. Trusted by over 9300 clients with 11+ million lives covered, AllOne Health drives positive change for organizations, powered by people who care. Learn more at www.AllOneHealth.com.

