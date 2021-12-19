Reliable Robotics Expands Commercial Team with Key Executive Hires

Douglas Coleman joins as Chief Legal Officer; A.C. Charania joins as Vice President of Product Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvancedAutopilot—Reliable Robotics, a leader in autonomous aircraft system development, today announced the hires of Douglas Coleman, Chief Legal Officer and A.C. Charania, Vice President of Product Strategy. Coleman will oversee the company’s legal operations and serve as a member of the executive leadership team providing strategic advice to management and the Board of Directors. Charania will further develop the product and service architectures for the Remotely Operated Aircraft System. These appointments bolster the rapid growth of the company while it is preparing for certification of its system for commercial use in the cargo sector.





“We are building an accomplished team to achieve our ambitious goals of expanding access to more places with automated aviation,” said Robert Rose, Co-founder and CEO of Reliable Robotics. “Doug and A.C. fill critical roles that will help to steer our plans for automating cargo aircraft and commercialize the technology in collaboration with our partners.”

Douglas Coleman to Head Legal Operations, Compliance and Intellectual Property

Coleman’s diverse and extensive thirty-year legal career spans aerospace, defense and government. In his role, he will be responsible for managing the governance and compliance programs and growing the company’s intellectual property portfolio. Prior to Reliable Robotics, Coleman served as General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Governance and Compliance for Aerion Corporation and its subsidiaries, Aerion Supersonic and Aerion Technologies. Previously he was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice Aviation and Admiralty Section and was the recipient of numerous awards for meritorious service, including the Federal Aviation Administration’s Chief Counsel award. Coleman has worked in senior leadership and in-house counsel roles for leading aerospace companies including Curtiss-Wright Corporation, BAE Systems and Spirit AeroSystems. He is also a licensed commercial pilot and Certified Instrument Flight Instructor.

“It’s an extremely exciting time in aviation with innovation happening at a rapid pace,” said Coleman. “I am pleased to join a team with such high standards, rigorous processes and dedication to building and operating an advanced automation system that will make air transportation more efficient and accessible,” said Coleman.

A.C. Charania to Develop Product Portfolio and Engage Partners and Stakeholders

Charania brings deep experience in aerospace product strategy, ideation and development for entrepreneurial ventures, NASA and the Department of Defense. At Reliable Robotics, A.C. will bridge the technical and commercial strategy functions aligning product design and customer requirements, and support external partners and stakeholders. Most recently, he worked on advanced programs at Blue Origin to define its lunar permanence strategy and mature the Blue Moon lunar lander program. He was an early employee within the Virgin Galactic (now Virgin Orbit) LauncherOne small satellite launch vehicle program where he was involved in strategy, advanced concepts, and business development, including helping to refine and implement the service of launching rockets from a 747-400 to get payloads to space. He was also an early member of three aerospace startups of SpaceWorks Enterprises, Generation Orbit and Terminal Velocity Aerospace.

“In my career, I have worked with brilliant aerospace teams innovating to benefit the greater good,” said Charania. “Reliable Robotics is focused on revolutionizing aviation with autonomy to extend capabilities for a wide variety of global customers. I look forward to furthering the strategic vision to serve a broad range of use cases and communities.”

Reliable Robotics is actively recruiting world-class talent with opportunities in engineering, program management, business strategy and marketing. Find career opportunities at www.reliable.co/careers/

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring certified autonomous vehicles to commercial aviation as soon as possible. The company’s automation system enables remote operation of any aircraft type and expands access to more locations. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation.

The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co

Connect on LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter

Reliable Robotics Corporation and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Reliable Robotics

Amber Moore



amber@gmkcommunications.com

503.943.9381