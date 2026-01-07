Reliable, High-Speed Internet from Xfinity Coming to Centreville, MD

More Than 2,300 Homes and Businesses Will Be Connected to America’s Most Reliable Converged WiFi Network for the First Time

CENTREVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast is connecting more than 2,300 new homes and businesses in Centreville, MD to reliable, multi-gigabit, symmetrical Internet by expanding America’s most reliable converged WiFi network. As a new connectivity provider in Centreville, Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services together to give customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives.

“We’re thrilled Comcast is investing in Centreville and providing residents with a new choice for broadband services,” said Ashley Kaiser, President of the Centreville Town Council. “This is a major win for our community and will help ensure our residents have the tools to thrive in today’s digital age.”

The first residents in Centreville will be connected to Xfinity services early this year. Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their addresses for service availability and construction updates.

This expansion in Centreville deepens Comcast’s investment in Queen Anne’s County, MD – where the company is undergoing a broader network expansion, ultimately connecting more than 16,000 residents and businesses across the county, including communities in Grasonville, Kent Island, Kent Narrows, and Queenstown.

This expansion is part of Comcast’s latest investment in Maryland, which also includes network expansion projects in:

Hagerstown, MD – Construction is underway to connect more than 50,000 homes and businesses across the Hagerstown area. Services are already available to more than 15,000 residents.

St. Mary’s County, MD – Construction is underway to connect more than 30,000 homes and businesses, with services already available to thousands of residents.

“We’re proud to deepen our investment in Queen Anne’s County by expanding our world-class network to more than 2,300 homes and businesses in Centreville,” said Ray Roundtree, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “Our network delivers fast, reliable WiFi both in and out of the home with Xfinity Internet and our wireless service, Xfinity Mobile – keeping customers connected to ultra-fast speeds wherever life takes them.”

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Centreville

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Centreville, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls — simply and seamlessly.

With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls — simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – both at home and on the go, while offering savings of up to fifty percent on wireless bills in the first year compared to similar plans from major cellular providers.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – both at home and on the go, while offering savings of up to fifty percent on wireless bills in the first year compared to similar plans from major cellular providers. Xfinity X1 : All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free. Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for the Centreville Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments into Maryland nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Charlie Schoenthaler

Charlie_Schoenthaler@comcast.com

(571) 386-8034