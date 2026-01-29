Reliability Won Acquires Fluid Life, Expanding Offerings into Lubrication and Oil Analysis

Reliability Won, a Battery Ventures-backed platform providing asset-reliability training and services, expands its offerings into oil analysis

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliability Won, a condition-monitoring and asset-reliability platform backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, today announced it has acquired Fluid Life, a provider of asset-management solutions and lubrication analysis with four laboratories across the U.S. and Canada.

Fluid Life is Reliability Won’s third acquisition, joining Mobius Institute and Noria Corporation. As part of the transaction, Reliability Won reorganized into two pillars, Knowledge and Oil Analysis. Consisting of Mobius and Noria, the Knowledge pillar provides a range of asset-reliability training and certification and consulting services, while Fluid Life expands Reliability Won’s capabilities into oil-condition monitoring.

Headquartered in Edmonton, AB, with additional laboratories in Brantford, ON; Bloomington, MN; and Irving, TX, Fluid Life provides a range of advanced lubrication and oil analysis, expert diagnostics and support services providing customers with a clear window into the health of their equipment. This helps customers reduce failures, boost reliability and drive improved financial performance. More specifically, Fluid Life helps a wide range of asset-intensive industries—including mining, construction, transportation, wind, power and utilities, and industrial manufacturing—monitor their equipment fleet and critical rotating machinery, including turbines, motors, pumps, compressors and gearboxes.

“For over four decades, Fluid Life’s mission has been to serve as a partner to our customers as they strive to reduce unplanned downtime and optimize asset performance,” said Heather Nichols, Fluid Life’s president. “We are excited to join forces with Noria and Reliability Won, as we believe Noria’s oil- and lubrication-analysis training and consulting services provide access to additional customers striving for reliability excellence.”

Fluid Life will continue to operate under its established brand and existing facilities, leveraging Reliability Won’s commercial resources and customer base to accelerate growth and expand its offerings. Heather Nichols will continue to lead Fluid Life’s day-to-day operations, while the rest of the team will remain unchanged, supporting Fluid Life’s new and existing customers.

“We are thrilled to add Fluid Life to the Reliability Won family as we expand beyond our existing knowledge offerings,” said Marcus Pillion, Reliability Won CEO. “Fluid Life’s offerings are a natural extension to Noria’s lubrication program development consulting engagements. Bringing the two companies together allows us to better support our customers’ reliability programs with routine lubrication and oil analysis services.”

The acquisition of Fluid Life is the latest milestone in Reliability Won’s strategy to build a global family of asset-reliability and condition-monitoring capabilities. Going forward, Reliability Won is seeking to further strengthen its existing knowledge and oil-analysis capabilities with complementary acquisitions, while also expanding the portfolio with additional offerings, including field services, specialized products, and asset-reliability software offerings.

“As we approach two years since our initial investment in Mobius, which was the foundation of the Reliability Won platform, we are excited to add an additional pillar to our group,” said Zack Smotherman, a general partner at Battery Ventures who serves on Reliability Won’s board. “We continue to be excited about the acquisition landscape, including various opportunities that further strengthen our existing knowledge and oil-analysis offerings, and additional complementary pillars that fit our strategy,” added Stefan Momic, a vice president at Battery Ventures and Reliability Won board member.

About Fluid Life

Fluid Life is a global leader in lubrication and oil analysis services, helping industries across North America maximize equipment uptime and performance. Starting out in 1981 as a small Edmonton lab with one major contract in the mining industry, Fluid Life has grown to over 140 employees with four state-of-the-art labs providing reliability and laboratory services to multiple industries across North America, including construction, O&G, power & utilities, transportation and industrial plants. Learn more at https://www.fluidlife.com/.

About Reliability Won

Reliability Won has been established to create a leading, global asset-reliability and industrial services family of companies focused on industrial training, certification, and specialized products & services. The Reliability Won platform began in February 2024 with an initial investment in Mobius Institute, a worldwide provider of reliability improvement, condition monitoring and precision maintenance education. Since the initial investment in Mobius, Reliability Won has expanded its training & certification and consulting offerings (Knowledge pillar) through its acquisitions of Vibration Institute of Australia, a provider of vibration analysis training to expand its presence in Australia, and Noria Corporation, a provider of lubrication & oil analysis training and consulting services. More recently, Reliability Won expanded its capabilities to include oil condition monitoring with the acquisition of Fluid Life. Learn more at https://reliabilitywon.com/.

About Battery

Battery Ventures partners with exceptional founders and management teams developing category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, enterprise infrastructure/AI, healthcare IT and industrial technology and life-science tools. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at all stages, ranging from seed and early to growth and buyout, and invests globally from offices in Boston, San Francisco, Menlo Park, New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Follow the firm on X @BatteryVentures, visit our website at www.battery.com and find a full list of Battery's portfolio companies here.

