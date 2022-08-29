Home Business Wire RELEX and DoorDash Partner to Provide AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization
Business Wire

RELEX and DoorDash Partner to Provide AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization

di Business Wire

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, and DoorDash today announced a partnership to implement RELEX’s AI-driven supply chain planning solution to service DoorDash’s DashMart locations.

The RELEX solution uses machine learning to create highly accurate forecasts that will optimize product availability at DashMart locations.

“We are excited to partner with DoorDash to automate and optimize forecasting and replenishment for their DashMart locations,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales Americas for RELEX. “We look forward to working with DoorDash to continue driving accuracy and efficiency in their supply chain operations.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Thrive Market, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, Big Lots, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Contacts

Grant Tucker

Account Executive

Arketi Group

gtucker@arketi.com

