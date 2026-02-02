RegScale’s VP of Partnerships Honored as a 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

Rich Shirley of RegScale recognized for accelerating partner-led growth as demand for continuous controls monitoring and compliance automation surges

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RegScale, the leading continuous controls monitoring platform, proudly announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected Rich Shirley, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, for inclusion in the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition honors IT vendor and distribution executives who drive channel strategy, deepen partner relationships, and deliver meaningful innovation across the technology ecosystem.

As Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Shirley leads RegScale’s global partner strategy at a time of rapid company growth and expansion. Over the past year, RegScale has accelerated adoption across federal, financial, energy, and technology sectors, supported by a successful Series B funding round that fueled product innovation, partner enablement, and go-to-market scale. Under Shirley’s leadership, RegScale has expanded its ecosystem of SIs, VARs, advisory firms, and tech partners, enabling organizations to modernize compliance without rip-and-replace disruption, reduce risk, and improve security posture.

“Being named a CRN Channel Chief is an honor that reflects the strength of the partners who want to collaborate with RegScale,” said Shirley. “As regulatory pressure increases and resources stay constrained, partners are essential to helping organizations move from reactive compliance to continuous assurance. We focus on enabling the channel with the technology, flexibility, and support they need to drive measurable outcomes without forcing customers to overhaul their existing environments.”

“Success with partners starts with a top-down commitment to being partner-first, but that’s just the beginning,” said Eric Erston, CRO of RegScale. “This channel-centric approach needs to be executed, and that’s where Rich’s global experience in building programs across all partner types is unmatched. He is laser-focused on building relationships that deliver value for all three stakeholders: the partner, the customer, and RegScale, and his vision for how to ensure value and scale are achieved has been proven multiple times over. We’re extremely fortunate to have him leading our partner program.”

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list will be featured on CRN.com beginning Feb. 2 at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About RegScale

RegScale is the leading continuous controls monitoring platform, enabling organizations to automate compliance, manage risk in real time, and scale governance across complex regulatory environments. Backed by recent Series B funding, RegScale delivers compliance-as-code through an OSCAL-native architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing GRC, security, and IT tools. Customers reduce audit preparation time, eliminate manual workflows, and maintain continuous visibility into control effectiveness across evolving regulatory requirements.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Leslie Kesselring

Kesselring Communications for RegScale

Leslie@kesscomm.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com