REGISTER: “Robots Hit All-Time High” – Press Conference by International Federation of Robotics

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IEEE—The new World Robotics 2022 Industrial Robots report shows an all-time high with half a million robots installed in one year, exceeding the pre-pandemic record of robot installations.

Where do the USA, China and Germany invest in times of crisis in the global automation race?

What trends drive industrial robotics in the Americas, Asia and Europe?

How does the sector of service robots evolve with innovations that will accompany people’s daily lives?

The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to an online press conference for the publication of the new World Robotics 2022 report:

The Speakers:

Marina Bill, IFR President

Dr. Susanne Bieller, IFR General Secretary

Dr. Christopher Müller, Director IFR Statistical Department

Dr. Werner Kraus, Chair of IFR Service Robots Group

The Topics:

World Robotics 2022 – Industrial Robots: The global automation race in numbers

World Robotics 2022 – Service Robots: success story for professional & private use

Robotic trends and new fields of application

World Robotics – Industrial Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on industrial robots in standardized tables and enables national comparisons to be made. It contains statistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas of application, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technical and economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listed for selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation to robot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees in relevant sectors.

World Robotics – Service Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, and forecasts on the worldwide distribution of professional and personal service robots. The study is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.

