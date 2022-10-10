<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire REGISTER: “Robots Hit All-Time High” - Press Conference by International Federation of...
Business Wire

REGISTER: “Robots Hit All-Time High” – Press Conference by International Federation of Robotics

di Business Wire
  • ONLINE Press Conference – October 13th (Thursday) at 13:00 CET

    from Frankfurt am Main, Germany –     REGISTER at https://tinyurl.com/5cwsuuw5

FRANKFURT, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IEEEThe new World Robotics 2022 Industrial Robots report shows an all-time high with half a million robots installed in one year, exceeding the pre-pandemic record of robot installations.

  • Where do the USA, China and Germany invest in times of crisis in the global automation race?
  • What trends drive industrial robotics in the Americas, Asia and Europe?
  • How does the sector of service robots evolve with innovations that will accompany people’s daily lives?

The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to an online press conference for the publication of the new World Robotics 2022 report:

When:

Thursday, October 13th, 2022

 

13:00-14:30 Central European Time (CET)

Register:

registration link / https://tinyurl.com/5cwsuuw5

 

International Federation of Robotics, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

The Speakers:

  • Marina Bill, IFR President
  • Dr. Susanne Bieller, IFR General Secretary
  • Dr. Christopher Müller, Director IFR Statistical Department
  • Dr. Werner Kraus, Chair of IFR Service Robots Group

The Topics:

  • World Robotics 2022 – Industrial Robots: The global automation race in numbers
  • World Robotics 2022 – Service Robots: success story for professional & private use
  • Robotic trends and new fields of application

Please contact Carsten Heer for any questions you have:

Email: press@ifr.org Telephone: +49 40 82244 284

World Robotics – Industrial Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on industrial robots in standardized tables and enables national comparisons to be made. It contains statistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas of application, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technical and economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listed for selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation to robot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees in relevant sectors.

World Robotics – Service Robots: This unique report provides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, and forecasts on the worldwide distribution of professional and personal service robots. The study is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.

The International Federation of Robotics

http://www.ifr.org

Dr. Susanne Bieller

International Federation of Robotics

Contacts

Press
IFR press office

econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

E-Mail: press@ifr.org

Articoli correlati

Top 5 Technology Trends for 2023 – BearingPoint Survey

Business Wire Business Wire -
BearingPoint surveys over 1,200 technology consultants to see which tech areas companies will focus on in the coming year. AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Citi to Launch 24/7 Clearing in Q4 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions today announced its intent to launch “24/7 Clearing” as a service to its...
Continua a leggere

Flashpoint Venture Capital Launches an Office in New York to Support Its US Activity

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint Venture Capital, an international technology investment firm that manages equity and debt funds that are focused...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
SmartMe Arancino

SmartMe Arancino, l’intelligenza artificiale che riproduce il cervello umano

Intelligenza artificiale