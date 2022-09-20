Regeneron Co-Founder and Former Moderna Chief Medical Officer Among Healthcare Innovators to Speak at Klick Ideas Exchange

Klick Health adds George Yancopoulos, Tal Zaks, and Rick Bright to speaker line-up at inspirational September 22nd life sciences industry event

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klick Health today announced that Regeneron Co-Founder George Yancopoulos, former Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response/Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Rick Bright will be among the highly accomplished health leaders speaking at Klick Ideas Exchange this week, as the nation’s most senior life sciences executives converge in New York to explore the ideas shaping the future of health.

“We are proud to mark the return of Klick Ideas Exchange with some of the most prolific and brilliant scientists and thinkers of our time,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “The contributions they have made to world health are immeasurable and they continue to serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Klick Ideas Exchange will cover a variety of important health-focused topics, including the next frontiers of science, personalizing blockbuster medicines for patients, health equity, and what’s now, near, and next in health and biomedicine. The full speaker line-up at the September 22nd event will include:

Rick A. Bright, Ph.D., former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response/Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Shawna Butler, R.N., MBA, Host, SEE YOU NOW podcast

podcast Michelle Carnahan, President, Thirty Madison

Ron Cohen, M.D., President, CEO, and Founder, Acorda Therapeutics

Phil Febbo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Illumina

Daniel Kraft, M.D., Founder, Exponential Medicine, Chair, XPRIZE Pandemic Alliance

Roger Longman, Co-Founder and Chairman, Real Endpoints

Aletha Maybank, M.D., MPH, Chief Equity Officer, American Medical Association

George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron

Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Partner, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, former Chief Medical Officer, Moderna

Past Klick event presenters have included Margaret Atwood, John Brownstein, David Cronenberg, Sheryl Crow, Ezekiel Emanuel, Juan Enriquez, Gary Hamel, Arianna Huffington, Daniel Kraft, Jeremy Levin, John Maraganore, Babak Parviz, Tom Peters, Martine Rothblatt, Eric Topol, Fred Upton, and Janet Woodcock. To see past Klick talks and conversations, please visit klick.com/idx2022.

About Klick Health



Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named a Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021 by Medical Marketing + Media (MM+M), marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 10 years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @klickhealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

About Klick Group



The Klick Group of companies—Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs—is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients’ full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams across North America, with offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto, and is opening global offices in Basel, Buenos Aires, London, Munich, Singapore, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2021, the company was recognized with 15 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators, and FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Millennials.

Contacts

For more information:



Marisa McWilliams



pr@klick.com

917 715 3878

Amanda Ferguson



pr@klick.com

647 534 9725