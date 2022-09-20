Regeneron Co-Founder and Former Moderna Chief Medical Officer Among Healthcare Innovators to Speak at Klick Ideas Exchange

Klick Health adds George Yancopoulos, Tal Zaks, and Rick Bright to speaker line-up at inspirational September 22nd life sciences industry event
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klick Health today announced that Regeneron Co-Founder George Yancopoulos, former Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response/Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Rick Bright will be among the highly accomplished health leaders speaking at Klick Ideas Exchange this week, as the nation’s most senior life sciences executives converge in New York to explore the ideas shaping the future of health.
“We are proud to mark the return of Klick Ideas Exchange with some of the most prolific and brilliant scientists and thinkers of our time,” said Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal. “The contributions they have made to world health are immeasurable and they continue to serve as an inspiration to us all.”
Klick Ideas Exchange will cover a variety of important health-focused topics, including the next frontiers of science, personalizing blockbuster medicines for patients, health equity, and what’s now, near, and next in health and biomedicine. The full speaker line-up at the September 22nd event will include:
- Rick A. Bright, Ph.D., former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response/Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
- Shawna Butler, R.N., MBA, Host, SEE YOU NOW podcast
- Michelle Carnahan, President, Thirty Madison
- Ron Cohen, M.D., President, CEO, and Founder, Acorda Therapeutics
- Phil Febbo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Illumina
- Daniel Kraft, M.D., Founder, Exponential Medicine, Chair, XPRIZE Pandemic Alliance
- Roger Longman, Co-Founder and Chairman, Real Endpoints
- Aletha Maybank, M.D., MPH, Chief Equity Officer, American Medical Association
- George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer, Regeneron
- Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., Partner, OrbiMed Advisors LLC, former Chief Medical Officer, Moderna
Past Klick event presenters have included Margaret Atwood, John Brownstein, David Cronenberg, Sheryl Crow, Ezekiel Emanuel, Juan Enriquez, Gary Hamel, Arianna Huffington, Daniel Kraft, Jeremy Levin, John Maraganore, Babak Parviz, Tom Peters, Martine Rothblatt, Eric Topol, Fred Upton, and Janet Woodcock. To see past Klick talks and conversations, please visit klick.com/idx2022.
