Reform RX Brings the Future of Pilates to Southern California With the Opening of Its First Experiential Location

The Newport Beach showroom will offer in-person demos of the digitally connected Pilates reformer and serve as a filming studio for classes with elite instructors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reform RX, the next generation digitally connected Pilates reformer, is set to open a new experiential showroom in Southern California. The studio, in Newport Beach, California, will offer in-person demos of the new state-of-the-art reformer–the first to provide key biometric user feedback–and serve as a studio location to film its contemporary, results-driven workouts with industry-leading celebrity instructors for its digital platform.





“The opening of our first experiential showroom is another significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the reformer Pilates offering. Demand for the RX has been high since we launched our pre-sale earlier this year, so it was important for us to create a tangible touchpoint whereby people could come and experience the RX in person and learn more about its revolutionary design and technology,” said Reform RX Co-Founder and CEO Yvette McGaffin.

Since launching its pre-sale in January 2022, Reform RX has disrupted the connected fitness space, generating buzz among Pilates enthusiasts and fitness industry professionals alike for its premium connected capabilities, futuristic design and commercial grade specification.

The RX – combined with its commercial grade status and unique ability to track user movement and provide feedback on key biometric data, enables business owners, from gyms and boutique studios to hotel and leisure facilities, the opportunity to bring the full-body workout into commercial spaces for the first time and make reformer Pilates more accessible to people across the country.

With a 21.5-inch, sweat-resistant, casting-enabled ultra HD screen, Reform RX is digitally connected and Bluetooth enabled, offering members access to an ever growing library of customized live and on-demand classes from expert instructors including celebrity trainers Kourtney McCullough, Alyssa Sparks, and Lucas Lombardo.

The RX allows users to track their progress with key biometric data including movement, calories burned, heart rate and total output and features state-of-the-art specifications to elevate the reformer Pilates experience and optimize workouts for undeniable results.

Reform RX retails at $4,995 and is available for pre-order at reformrx.com.

Reform RX Newport Beach, located at 2836 E Coast Hwy, Corona Del Mar, will be open by appointment only, to enhance the personalized experience. Appointments can be booked via reformrx.com.

For updates, stay connected with Reform RX on Facebook and Instagram.

About Reform RX

Reform RX is a connected fitness equipment company that created the first digitally connected Pilates reformer to launch in the U.S. market, bringing the boutique studio experience into both the home and commercial settings. With a robust and industry-leading team of instructor talent, the Reform RX reformer features a library of 100+ on-demand and live classes. Its best-in-class technology tracks user movements to the thousandth of a second, providing the user with real-time feedback on post-workout analysis.

The opening of the Newport Beach showroom represents the company’s second filming location, with a dedicated filming studio also based in Belfast, U.K.

For more information, please visit reformrx.com and connect with Reform RX on Facebook and Instagram @ReformRX.

Contacts

MEDIA



Stephen Will, Kel & Partners



reformrxpr@kelandpartners.com